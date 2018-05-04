Home | News | The Struggle For Access Roads By  Residents  Of Kpane And The Neglect Of Authorities

The Struggle For Access Roads By  Residents  Of Kpane And The Neglect Of Authorities

Dan Soko

Kpane is a farming community found in the Sagnarigu municipality of the Northern region

The municipal capital of the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly is located on the lands of the community

Kpane has about Thousand Five hundred population mainly of farmers

The residents of the community have their market activities in the main business city (Tamale) and the Municipal capital (Sagnarigu)

However, road network which has been a major challenge in the Northern region especially the Sagnarigu District has affected the community a lot

The two main roads that links the community to the main business city (Tamale) and the Municipal capital (Sagnarigu) are not in good shape

The roads asides not been constructed, has for the past years developed potholes that if one described as 'homes for elephants' won't be far from the truth

The Bridges on the road is not put in to shape making it difficult for the residents to ply during the raining season

Statistics about the Road though not documented reveals that, every year not less than 10 fatal accidents are recorded on the road

In 2017, the chief of the community Naa Alhaji Mahamudu Alhasan nearly lost his life to an accident on the road due to the bad nature of the road

The bad nature of the road didn't spare the Municipal Chief Executive Officer ( MCE) for the area Mariam Iddrisu when she visited the community as part of her familiarization tour when took over the office

In 2013, a woman who was in her 50s was taking away by running water when she attempted crossing the Bridge after a heavy downpour

Aside these accidents, healthcare delivery is also woefully affected

In the event of an emergency, thus if a patient who is critical ill is to be taken to the hospital, or a woman on labor is to be taken to the labor ward for delivery, the innocent person will have to suffer the bad nature of the road

Further more, their perishable farm produces such as tomatoes, garden eggs, pepper etc go bad after harvest because there are no buyers

Meanwhile, every year, the residents cry to the authorities through the available media such as radio, television and news papers and yet no changes

For some of the residents, they are now waiting for God to intervene since the people whom they have entrusted their developmental needs to have turned death ears to their persistent cries

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

