Can We Consolidate Our Gains In 2020; How,Sir? Letter To SB Kangbere - NPP Upper West Regional Chairman

Dear sir

I write you this letter with lots of gratitude and goodwill for your leadership knowing how you were heavily endorsed by the constituency delegates in the recent elections. Truth is,sir,the delegates love you and i love you as well?

May I reintrouce myself to you sir because the numbers you see daily at your residence is so overwhelming and you are not so familiar with all the executives so to speak? Yes, i am right! I am ISHMAEL P. DIMAH (Former Reg. organizer aspirant) from Sissala East and from Pieng specifically.Sir, I was the one you called “smart boy” when we met in Tumu after you realized you had met me a day before at Jirapa Tescon induction programme campaigning for my position which I lost though.

Ok straight to business! Mr Chairman (my father), You would agree with me that politics is business and real serious business. We can’t gamble with it all the time but let me refreshen you sir that the NPP currently have five (5) seats in UW safely handed to you by former Reg. Chairman (Ahaji Short). Sir the big question is how can we sustain this in 2020 looking at the appointments which I fairly disagree with?

Name of Constituency Executives Elected Appointees Wa Central Nasara Coordinator Deputy Nasara Deputy Women Organizer Nadowli/Kaleo ———- Reg. Research Officer Financial Secretary Wa West ———– Reg. Com Officer Wa East Reg. Secretary ———- Sissala East Organizer Treasurer Deputy Organizer Sissala West Youth Organizer ———– Jirapa Women Organizer ———– Nandom 2nd vice elected ———– Lawra ———— ———– Daffiama/Busie/Issa Chairman ———– Lambusie/Karne ———— Deputy Youth Organa.

My position on these appointments is that Sissal East should not have been offered the Deputy organizer position and that probably could be offered to Lawra where we need to protect the seat in 2020. We had contestants from there and i think they are competent enough to be offered that chance.

THE EXPERIENCE

Mr Chairman,the experience matters even though we need to give opportunity to others to also prove their abilities. It looks like very soon we are going to have problems with our Communication Directorate as a Region. You would bear with me that this is one of the very key areas of politics and once we fail there we are in trouble. One would ve thought that the Director of communications, looking at the terrain we find ourselves in the region, would ve come from Wa Central. This would give ample opportunity for easy work and flow of events.No one can downplay the effects of good communication thus the need for a serious, deep seated and experience mind to aid in that direction. I would appreciate if you consider and treat this as key issue going forward. You may need to get a well experienced team to lead that crusade as the proposed director may not be up to the task yet. If you wouldnt mind I will support in this regard.

On the Youth wing Mr Chairman, the relevance of the youth wing as far as winning elections is concerned can not be over stressed and an example could be seen with the team that led your campaign. How can we maximize our chances of winning more youth from the other parties to join our course? In that regard i suggest that Mr Chairman, we set up a youth taskforce wing that will solely be responsible for quarterly outreaches to populated but dominated NDC communities to carry out policy sensitization and echoe the achievements of our govt. Alongside,we could carry out screening sessions and some of us are ready to help with our expertise and resources in that direction. Mr Chairman, you must succeed and you will succeed insha’Allah.

Women’s wing; I see Rabby as a material and when we tap in to her we will chart a good course. That can be said of Diana as well but that alone wont make that wing strong, Mr Chairman. I suggest to you that we harness the ingenuiety of our MTMSGs. This is a sector wide indicator we should use to measure our level of power amongst our women wing. Routinely be in touch, assure them and visit these MTMSGs during their night events and it will work like magic. We should be able to do this!

I will be back with part 2 ….

Yours faithfully,

signed

Ishmael P. Dimah

Former Reg. Organizer Aspirant.