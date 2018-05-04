Are We Prepared For The Floods?

During raining season we crane our neck and yell out for security. After the raining season we inculcate mediocrity without putting any helpful measures to eliminate perennial flooding.

Everyone in Ghana today must be deeply concerned on whether the nation is prepared to eschew the perennial flooding in our cities.

As a country, we have always been procrastinating on very important matters that concern us. Every year, we suffer flood disaster anytime there is sustained rainfall.

Now, issues such as indiscriminate disposals of plastics and other waste materials, building on water ways, choked gutters and inadequate drainage systems are still under way in our country. The problem of flooding is clearly due to irresponsible human behavior which is preventable.

However, we can still observe developers who have been granted building permits to put up huge structures on water courses and swampy areas which are suppose to collect excess runoff whenever there is rainfall.

We must no longer allow perennial flooding to spread to regrettable loss of lives and properties and its associated spread of cholera and other diseases.

This year you and I must therefore show the way and act quickly to get the nation prepared to avert any form of flooding this year.