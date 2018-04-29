Home | News | Filth In Our Cities

Filth In Our Cities

Dan Soko

The world is gradually drowning with plastic waste.

It is a scary scene how plastic (filth) has taken all over our Citi’s.

The rate at which we are disposing waste indiscriminately is very much higher than the speed of light, not scientifically proven though.

It is a dangerous phenomenon; shocking, outrageous and scary.

Nothing is done about it, at the glare of stake holders and all sundry!

Is it illiteracy?
Painfully, the educated are culprits and even disposing haphazardly.

What should be done about this canker?
Everyone seems careless for now; but the future generation will suffer the consequence.

It’s gradually engulfing us globally, our water bodies are there by destroying aqua-culture.

The early we start to work on it the quicker its resolution.

We must protect our environment and practice green effect on daily activities.

If procurement practitioner’s are ‘Going Green’ then all other professionals must practice and ensure Eco-Green.

Back in the 90’s we were thought to make paper bags and other leather works at primary level.

Our parents were proud of it, we made something meaningful for them and society at large.

What happened, where did we go wrong?
Waste management should be a course in our secondary schools and tertiary institutions at large to inculcate and impact; from thereof and it will pay-off someday-somehow.

Don’t forget it takes more than 60 - 220 years for plastic waste to decomposed.

Where are the Environmentalists, Imams, Pastors, Chiefs, Emeritus, Professors, Doctors, Engineers, to mention just a few?

They must step up and impact the various community on issues regarding this menace.

‘We all know cleanliness is next to Godliness’ and yet we are not practicing it.

We must walk our talk!
What is our government doing about this, with the huge tax payers money?

The fight against galamsey (illegal mining), is a good course and a step in the right direction but believe you me; it is meaningless if nothing is done about plastic waste management.

MDG’s previously and now SDG’s talks about eradicating poverty, how can we eradicate poverty when we live in filth?

Waste management site; where proper ways of disposal is done, to sort out waste for recycling. What we do is dump site, and technology has grown beyond dump site.

Ideally, there should be a recycling plant and government should make use of National Service Secretariat (NSS) on waste management, the same way it did for the Police on traffic regulation and directorate.

Government should provide the necessary logistics to the various state agencies in order to curb this menace and deal with it for sure.

Similarly, the mechanism adopted for youth in Agriculture and NSS animal farming can be used.

Our EPA must be up and doing, they must work harder to deal and eliminate this problem to the apogee.

Furthermore, there should be a ban on plastic bags in the country; this is tried and tested in many countries.

There should be some form of incentives and tax rebate for firms that will venture into paper bag manufacturing.

...............to be continue................
The writer:
Nurudeen Mohammed,
Stores and Supply’s Manager
Al-Rayan International School
[email protected]

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of  Nurudeen Mohammed and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

