Ignite Passion To Support The Needy, Vulnerable In Society – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The First Lady has urged church groups, corporate entities and individuals to tailor some of their activities to include support for the needy and vulnerable in society.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo who is also Head of the Rebecca Foundation said helping the poor is divine as it would help in the giver’s admission to Heaven.

Quoting from the Bible, she said, “…then the King will say to those on His right hand, Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: for I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave me drink; I was a stranger and you took me in; I was naked and you clothed me; I was sick and you visited me; I was in prison and you came to me”.

She explained that this is one scripture that clearly gives Christians what Christ requires of them as children of God.

“We are to extend a helping hand to those who need us,” she said to a congregation at the Thanksgiving and Mini Harvest of the Women’s Fellowship of the Manet Chapel Accra Ridge Church Sunday.

Mrs Akufo-Addo also encouraged the congregation to practise a prayer culture as it the key to overcoming trying circumstances.

“Indeed, it is good to pray; Jesus himself said men ought to pray and not faint, and as women, we know how to fight our battles on our knees,” the First Lady said.

She advised the congregation to not only go to church but be steadfast in prayer and fasting.

“The Bible admonishes us not to forsake the gathering of the brethren…Jesus made it clear that some challenges and burdens can be overcome only through fasting and praying,” Mrs Akufo-Addo said.

Adored for her numerous humanitarian activities, especially towards women and children, she commended the fellowship for prioritising the care of the vulnerable in society.

“You have kept faith with the greatest commandment to love the Lord our God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and to love your neighbour as yourself," she said.

Describing such acts as laying up treasures in Heaven, Mrs Akufo-Addo commended the fellowship on donations made to the LEKMA Hospital, the Autism Centre and some orphanages.

“Indeed I am glad to celebrate with sisters, with such a strong conviction to serve the Lord, through service to mankind,” she said.

