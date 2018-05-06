Home | News | Universities Asked To Introduce Orientation Programmes For SHS Students

Universities Asked To Introduce Orientation Programmes For SHS Students

Dan Soko
Universities Asked To Introduce Orientation Programmes For SHS Students

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, a Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of Basic and Secondary Education, has asked the nation's universities to introduce orientation programmes for senior high school (SHS) students to prepare them for tertiary education.

He noted that implementing such policies would enable SHS students, particularly those from less privileged backgrounds, see possibilities for themselves to excel academically and as well as help them function properly within the tertiary setup.

Dr Osei Adutwum said this at the 2018 Educational Submit in Accra, which witnessed the launch of the National Pre-University Exchange Programme for SHS Students.

It was on the theme: '[email protected] Bridging the Gap between Secondary and University Education in Ghana: The Role of Stakeholders'.

The event which registered over 400 participants; was organised by the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana (UG) in collaboration with the Ghana National Exchange Programme School.

Dr Osei Adutwum emphasised the need to also bridge the gap in the educational sector and create a system; a pipeline from kindergarten to secondary.

He explained that one could not create that pipeline in the absence of a national assessment programme.

'The first time you can access students to know whether they are doing well or not, is after 11 years of education," he added.

The Deputy Minister said no country reforms its educational system without national assessment at different points in the educational system.

He said the Ministry of Education would as from next year; look at a national assessment programme, which would provide the opportunity to access students, periodically.

'With the national assessment programme, we will know if a student in primary two is meeting its reading and numeracy goals; in primary four, we will know if the student is able to read and write and I am hopeful that this will enable stakeholders build interventions into the system," he said.

Reverend Professor Patrick Ayeh-Kumi, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, UG, noted that there had been several attempts to address the problem in the past through policy changes, which aimed at increasing the number of years students spend in SHS.

He was of the view that to be able to properly address the issue, the nation would require curricular, structural, and social implementations at the two levels of education.

Rev Prof Ayeh-Kumi said the College on a mission to advance an intervention programme targeted at developing the overall adaptability of SHS students to higher education environment through career driven practices.

This he explained was based on based on the experience gained in the areas of training, research, and partnership.

He said the initiative would require massive support and inputs from experienced and dedicated personalities who were passionate about improving the nation's educational system and seeing to it that young students well versed professionals in the near future.

Mrs Christine Churcher, a Board Chair of Ghana Gas, who officially launched the Summit, noted that education was the equaliser of life opportunities therefore; students should capitalise on the opportunities available and strive for excellence.

Mrs Churcher, who was also the Chairperson for the event, encouraged the students not to bemoan where they came from, but rather be inspired by these opportunities and excel.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency Mr Kobla Asamani, Director, National Pre-University Exchange Programme, said the initiative would emphasis on career development and financing tertiary education.

He said it would run both during vacations and normal academic sessions within a maximum of three weeks, where students would be taken through series of activities being run by UG; stating that, 'this would expose them to what university education is all about.'

He noted that on rotational basis, either being a weekend or normal week session, the university would invite students to undergo other activities that would also enhance the development of their future plans.

GNA
By Iddi Yire, GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


GPL: Medeama Go Top After 2-1 Win Over Aduana

May 20, 2018

Corruption now under control – President Akufo-Addo

May 20, 2018

African U-20 Championships: Ghana Beats Algeria In 2nd Round Qualifier

May 20, 2018

Emmanuel Boateng Thanks Levante Fans For Successful First Season In Spain

May 20, 2018

Can Facilities Management drive Customer Loyalty? 7 Tips

May 20, 2018

DKM Customers Angrily Welcome Nana Addo To Brong Ahafo Region

May 20, 2018

Details of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress [Photos]

May 20, 2018

Traditional Medicine Practitioners And Researchers Undergo Intensive Training On Medicinal Plant Cultivation And Good Manufacturing Practices (gmp) In Herbal Medicine Production, In Vietnam

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Fianoo appointed Ambassador for Peace and Sports in West Africa

May 18, 2018

Former KNUST VC calls for separation of technical and vocational education training

May 18, 2018

Anas exposé: ‘Every football person is clean’ – Coach Karim Zito

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

Details emerge of 275 Freddie Blay buses

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!