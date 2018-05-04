Home | News | Audit Report Reveals 20 MPs On Health Committee Take ¢400,000 From NHIS Without Entry

Audit Report Reveals 20 MPs On Health Committee Take ¢400,000 From NHIS Without Entry

Dan Soko
Audit Report Reveals 20 MPs On Health Committee Take ¢400,000 From NHIS Without Entry

An audit report has cited 20 members of Parliament’s Health Committee for receiving ¢400,000 from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for publicity and education purposes without receipts.

According to the May 3, 2018 report, management of the Scheme authorized and approved the monies to the MPs “to undertake special exercise during the yuletide to publicise, sensitise and educate their constituents on NHIS.”

However, the Audit Service’s examination of the payment voucher revealed no acknowledgement of receipt of funds from the members of the Select Committee.

Also, there was no activity budget detailing the exact work to be undertaken by the legislators and there's no activity report after the special exercise to support the payment.

It is not clear why the special exercise was limited to only the members of the Select Committee of parliament as the NHIS did not explain their reason for the choice.

The auditors blamed the anomaly “on management’s failure to really scrutinise the request before effecting the payment. The situation as found lacks accountability and transparency."

“It also amounts to a breach of financial regulations and could result in misappropriation of public funds,” the Audit Service said.

The management of the NHIS is to provide the Audit Service with the necessary supporting documents failure of which the authorizing and approving officers are to refund the ¢400,000.

The Audit Service also advised the management that in situations where the intended purpose for which such monies are paid cannot be justified, further releases to the MPs should cease.

The Scheme has been the eye of the storm recently after President Akufo-Addo said, “…of the ¢1.2 billion debt we inherited, the equivalent of $300 million, we have paid, in the last 15 months, ¢1 billion, the equivalent of $250 million.”

Many have called for a forensic audit of the NHIS which they believe is badly leaking financially to cut the country’s losses.

The CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Samuel Yaw-Annor recently told Joy News it has become necessary for them to impose stricter punitive measures on offenders who rip the NHIA of funds through fraudulent means.

He is hopeful by the end of the year, parliament will legislate a punitive law to deal with such cases.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


GPL: Medeama Go Top After 2-1 Win Over Aduana

May 20, 2018

Corruption now under control – President Akufo-Addo

May 20, 2018

African U-20 Championships: Ghana Beats Algeria In 2nd Round Qualifier

May 20, 2018

Emmanuel Boateng Thanks Levante Fans For Successful First Season In Spain

May 20, 2018

Can Facilities Management drive Customer Loyalty? 7 Tips

May 20, 2018

DKM Customers Angrily Welcome Nana Addo To Brong Ahafo Region

May 20, 2018

Details of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress [Photos]

May 20, 2018

Traditional Medicine Practitioners And Researchers Undergo Intensive Training On Medicinal Plant Cultivation And Good Manufacturing Practices (gmp) In Herbal Medicine Production, In Vietnam

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Fianoo appointed Ambassador for Peace and Sports in West Africa

May 18, 2018

Former KNUST VC calls for separation of technical and vocational education training

May 18, 2018

Anas exposé: ‘Every football person is clean’ – Coach Karim Zito

May 18, 2018

I’m fulfilling my promises – Akufo-Addo

May 18, 2018

Details emerge of 275 Freddie Blay buses

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!