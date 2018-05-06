Home | News | Trending GH: Mahama is the best choice for NDC - Ghanaians

Trending GH: Mahama is the best choice for NDC - Ghanaians

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 21 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama Ndc LogoFormer President John Dramani Mahama

A section of Ghanaians has added their voices to some members and sympathizers of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are of the view that the party can only win the 2020 elections if it chooses former president John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer.

Former President John Mahama announced on his facebook page on Saturday that he was going to contest for the flagbearership of the NDC after teeming supporters and sympathizers kept urging him to do so.

Some politicians, political analysts and other public figures in the country have however asserted that the NDC will only be jeopardizing its chances of winning the 2020 elections if the party elects the former president as its flagbearer.

With the power of vote solely lying with the citizenry, GhanaWeb hit the streets to gather the views of the everyday Ghanaian on Mr Mahama’s decision to run and the chances his party stands at winning the next elections with him as the Presidential candidate.

It turns out most people do not agree with the assertion that the former president will be a hindrance to the NDC’s victory in the 2020 general elections.

Majority of the people GhanaWeb spoke to noted that John Mahama is the best choice for the NDC as he is the most popular of all the people who have expressed interest in the flagbearership of the party.

A few others, however, were of the view that the former president is not the best choice for the NDC.
Please take a second look and publish after 12
The video has already been uploaded

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Traditional Medicine Practitioners And Researchers Undergo Intensive Training On Medicinal Plant Cultivation And Good Manufacturing Practices In Herbal Medicine Production In Vietnam

May 20, 2018

New Rural Development Policy Will Ensure Delivery Of Flagship Programmes

May 20, 2018

Ignite Passion To Support The Needy, Vulnerable In Society – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

May 20, 2018

Contemporary Ghanaian Music Lack Standards For Preserving The Rich Cultural Values

May 20, 2018

Parliament Called To Pass Law On Teenage Pregnancy

May 20, 2018

Universities Asked To Introduce Orientation Programmes For SHS Students

May 20, 2018

SHSs To Benefit From Massive Infrastructural Development – Akufo-Addo

May 20, 2018

$89m Telecom Deal Puts Ghanaians’ Data At Risk

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Details emerge of 275 Freddie Blay buses

May 18, 2018

9Bs group of companies announces massive project in the Eastern Region

May 18, 2018

COCOBOD to raise $1.3bn for cocoa purchases next crop season

May 18, 2018

Black Stars to earn $465,000 two international friendlies

May 18, 2018

Ghana Badminton president withdraws from Africa presidential race

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!