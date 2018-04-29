Home | News | Cashew Development Board to be established by June this year

Cashew Development Board to be established by June this year

Dan Soko

Business News of Monday, 21 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Nana Addo Ghana61President Akufo-Addo

The Cashew Development Board will by the end of June, 2018 be established to regulate the Cashew Industry, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.

The President said this when he interacted with some traditional rulers in Sunyani to round-off his three-day official visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region.

He was accompanied by some Ministers of State and Members of Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo said in the current crop season, his government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, would supply 2,775,000 cashew seedlings to be planted on 13,400 hectares of land across the country.

In addition 900 Agricultural Extension Agents would also be engaged to provide technical support to the cashew farmers.

President Akufo-Addo said his government recognised the contributions of farmers in the region towards the achievement of national food security, adding that, 15 per cent of the resources under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) Programme were being invested in Brong-Ahafo.

He said his government recognised the important role of traditional authorities towards national development and advised the chiefs and queens to continue to support the government to facilitate accelerated national development.

