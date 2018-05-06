Home | News | COCOBOD gets $1.3bn for 2018/2019 crop season

COCOBOD gets $1.3bn for 2018/2019 crop season

Dan Soko

Business News of Monday, 21 May 2018

Source: citibusinessnews.com

Cocobod CocoaCOCOBOD announced over 53% reduction in price of cocoa fertilizers

COCOBOD has commenced moves to raise 1.3 billion dollars through a syndicated loan to cater for the sale of cocoa beans for the 2018/2019 crop season.

A statement released by COCOBOD and copied to Citi Business News said the consortium of banks to provide the facility included ABN AMRO Bank, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Standard Chartered Bank, who have been joined by Ghana International Bank.

According to the statement, the tendering process was highly contested with multiple bidding groups, comprising over 15 major international banks which reflects the excellent track record of Ghana Cocoa Board in the annual PXF facility.

Meanwhile, COCOBOD will soon meet with the banks in London to sign all relevant documents similar to previous years.

In January 2018, COCOBOD refuted claims of a possible decrease in producer price of cocoa to farmers.

Government last year [2017], maintained the producer price for the 2017/2018 crop season at 7,600 cedis per metric tonne.

This translated into 475 cedis per bag of 64 kilograms.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Traditional Medicine Practitioners And Researchers Undergo Intensive Training On Medicinal Plant Cultivation And Good Manufacturing Practices In Herbal Medicine Production In Vietnam

May 20, 2018

New Rural Development Policy Will Ensure Delivery Of Flagship Programmes

May 20, 2018

Ignite Passion To Support The Needy, Vulnerable In Society – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

May 20, 2018

Contemporary Ghanaian Music Lack Standards For Preserving The Rich Cultural Values

May 20, 2018

Parliament Called To Pass Law On Teenage Pregnancy

May 20, 2018

Universities Asked To Introduce Orientation Programmes For SHS Students

May 20, 2018

SHSs To Benefit From Massive Infrastructural Development – Akufo-Addo

May 20, 2018

$89m Telecom Deal Puts Ghanaians’ Data At Risk

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Details emerge of 275 Freddie Blay buses

May 18, 2018

9Bs group of companies announces massive project in the Eastern Region

May 18, 2018

COCOBOD to raise $1.3bn for cocoa purchases next crop season

May 18, 2018

Black Stars to earn $465,000 two international friendlies

May 18, 2018

Ghana Badminton president withdraws from Africa presidential race

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!