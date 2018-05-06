Textile workers to picket at Jubilee House over pirated goods

Business News of Monday, 21 May 2018

Pirated textiles

The Coalition of Textile Workers has threatened to picket at the Jubilee House if they do not see an improved effort from the government to clamp down on the influx of pirated textiles.

The leadership of the association said government has until the end of May to deploy a task force to the markets or they will picket the seat of government.

“As a measure to monitor what goes on in the market, the Coalition of Textile workers wants this anti-piracy taskforce to be in the market,” the spokesperson for the Coalition, Michael Anglangman said.

Mr Anglangman said failure for this to happen will force the traders to picket at the Jubilee House to draw the attention of the President to the urgency of their demands.

He believes the official who briefed the President on their earlier demands didn’t notify him of the urgent nature of their concerns.

Although the Coalition demonstrated on the streets of Accra last month, Mr Anglangman said they have been forced to take action because their demands have not been met.