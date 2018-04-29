End ‘backward’ political violence in Asunafo South – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo speaking to the Chiefs and people of Kukuom at a durbar during his 3-day-tour

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed disappointment at the protracted political violence raging in the Asunafo South Constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He described the situation as a disgrace and an affront to modern politics.

Most recently, in April, Asunafo South saw its Member of Parliament, Eric Opoku, and three others NDC sympathisers, attacked and his properties vandalized.

The former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister also had his home raided and vandalised in December 2017.

President Akufo-Addo said, “when you meet loved ones and you don’t put the truth before them, it’s not the best. The nasty conflict that is going on Asunafo South, where we pick up cutlasses and weapons to attack each other because of politics; this is village life… it’s not the best.”

The President also urged the police to shed all biases when dealing with such incidents.

“Police have said it and will repeat it again… crime has no political colour. If someone attacks another with a cutlass, you don’t use their political colours to judge. What is important is that such a person has committed a crime and the law must take its course,” he emphasized.

The President was speaking to the chiefs and people of Kukuom at a durbar organized in his honour as part of activities in his three-day tour of the region.

The President inaugurated a Ghc 370,000 office complex for the Asunafo South District Health Directorate.

The projected started 12 years ago was awarded to Reliable Shelter with funding from Gov’t of Ghana (GoG) was abandoned by successive governments.

He appealed to authorities to manage the facility well.

Osahene Kwaku Aterkyi II, paramount chief of the Kukuom Traditional Area earlier in an address appealed to the president to channel more resources to the area for rapid development.

He further appealed for a district hospital to address the health needs of people in the area.

The Asunafo South District is one of the poorest in the region and flashpoint for political violence between the NDC and the NPP. A recent visit by the former regional minister and MP for the area ended in violence.