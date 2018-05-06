Home | News | Remain confident in us – GN Bank CEO urges customers

Remain confident in us – GN Bank CEO urges customers

Dan Soko

Business News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Issah Adam GN Bankplay videoCEO of GN Bank, Issah Adam

Chief Executive Officer of GN Bank, Issah Adam, has urged the customers of the bank to remain focused and have confidence in the bank as the bank is doing its best to remain relevant in the banking industry.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Adam stated that GN Bank is trying all that it could to make banking easy for its customers.

“We are everywhere in this country and we are fully networked. They (Customers) do not need to carry money on them, all they need to do is to move to the nearest location of GN Bank, and they will be able to access their money” he stated.

He added, “Our customers, as well as potential customers, should take advantage of our services in order to make things easy for them”.

The CEO also stated that customers do not need to travel with huge sums of money and fall victims to highway robbers anymore as they can keep their money safe in their GN bank account.

GN Bank was incorporated on May 30, 1997, and it is the goal of the bank to provide unparalleled excellence in service anytime, any place and anywhere.

They offer a wide-range of innovative financial products including employee loans, checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential loan products.

It is the mission of the bank to be the National Bank for the ordinary person providing close to client banking services throughout Ghana and be known for excellent customer service while creating wealth for its stakeholders.

