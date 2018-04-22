Home | News | Did 20 MPs on Health Committee take ¢400,000 from NHIS without entry?

Did 20 MPs on Health Committee take ¢400,000 from NHIS without entry?

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Yaw AnnorCEO of National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Samuel Yaw-Annor

An audit report has cited 20 members of Parliament’s Health Committee for receiving ¢400,000 from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for publicity and education purposes without receipts.

According to the May 3, 2018 report, management of the Scheme authorized and approved the monies to the MPs “to undertake special exercise during the yuletide to publicise, sensitise and educate their constituents on NHIS.”

However, the Audit Service’s examination of the payment voucher revealed no acknowledgement of receipt of funds from the members of the Select Committee.

Also, there was no activity budget detailing the exact work to be undertaken by the legislators and there's no activity report after the special exercise to support the payment.

It is not clear why the special exercise was limited to only the members of the Select Committee of parliament as the NHIS did not explain their reason for the choice.

The auditors blamed the anomaly “on management’s failure to really scrutinise the request before effecting the payment. The situation as found lacks accountability and transparency."

“It also amounts to a breach of financial regulations and could result in misappropriation of public funds,” the Audit Service said.

The management of the NHIS is to provide the Audit Service with the necessary supporting documents failure of which the authorizing and approving officers are to refund the ¢400,000.

The Audit Service also advised the management that in situations where the intended purpose for which such monies are paid cannot be justified, further releases to the MPs should cease.

The Scheme has been the eye of the storm recently after President Akufo-Addo said, “…of the ¢1.2 billion debt we inherited, the equivalent of $300 million, we have paid, in the last 15 months, ¢1 billion, the equivalent of $250 million.”

Many have called for a forensic audit of the NHIS which they believe is badly leaking financially to cut the country’s losses.

The CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Samuel Yaw-Annor recently told Joy News it has become necessary for them to impose stricter punitive measures on offenders who rip the NHIA of funds through fraudulent means.

He is hopeful by the end of the year, parliament will legislate a punitive law to deal with such cases.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Traditional Medicine Practitioners And Researchers Undergo Intensive Training On Medicinal Plant Cultivation And Good Manufacturing Practices In Herbal Medicine Production In Vietnam

May 20, 2018

New Rural Development Policy Will Ensure Delivery Of Flagship Programmes

May 20, 2018

Ignite Passion To Support The Needy, Vulnerable In Society – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

May 20, 2018

Contemporary Ghanaian Music Lack Standards For Preserving The Rich Cultural Values

May 20, 2018

Parliament Called To Pass Law On Teenage Pregnancy

May 20, 2018

Universities Asked To Introduce Orientation Programmes For SHS Students

May 20, 2018

SHSs To Benefit From Massive Infrastructural Development – Akufo-Addo

May 20, 2018

$89m Telecom Deal Puts Ghanaians’ Data At Risk

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Details emerge of 275 Freddie Blay buses

May 18, 2018

9Bs group of companies announces massive project in the Eastern Region

May 18, 2018

COCOBOD to raise $1.3bn for cocoa purchases next crop season

May 18, 2018

Black Stars to earn $465,000 two international friendlies

May 18, 2018

Ghana Badminton president withdraws from Africa presidential race

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!