Home | News | African U20 Championships: Ghana beats Algeria in 2nd round qualifier

African U20 Championships: Ghana beats Algeria in 2nd round qualifier

Dan Soko

GhanaAlgeriaGhana will face either Gambia or Benin in the final round of qualifiers

Goals from Mohammed Kudus and Sadiq Ibrahim gave the Black Satellites a 2-0 win and passage to the third round of qualifiers for the 2019 African U20 Championships in Niger.

The Satellites had secured a goalless draw in Algiers 10 days ago and they needed a victory of any kind to qualify for the next stage while the Algerians would have made it with a score draw.

Ghana started on the front foot but it took 36 minutes for the breakthrough to appear. Mohammed Kudus ran with the ball and managed to fire home left-footed shot past the Algerian goalie.

The team increased the tally in the second half through Sadid Ibrahim’s good run and finish. He dribbled past his marker and steered home his shot into the far corner of the net.

The result means Ghana will face either Gambia or Benin in the final round of qualifiers and success over either team will send Ghana to the main competition in Niger next year.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Traditional Medicine Practitioners And Researchers Undergo Intensive Training On Medicinal Plant Cultivation And Good Manufacturing Practices In Herbal Medicine Production In Vietnam

May 20, 2018

New Rural Development Policy Will Ensure Delivery Of Flagship Programmes

May 20, 2018

Ignite Passion To Support The Needy, Vulnerable In Society – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

May 20, 2018

Contemporary Ghanaian Music Lack Standards For Preserving The Rich Cultural Values

May 20, 2018

Parliament Called To Pass Law On Teenage Pregnancy

May 20, 2018

Universities Asked To Introduce Orientation Programmes For SHS Students

May 20, 2018

SHSs To Benefit From Massive Infrastructural Development – Akufo-Addo

May 20, 2018

$89m Telecom Deal Puts Ghanaians’ Data At Risk

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Details emerge of 275 Freddie Blay buses

May 18, 2018

9Bs group of companies announces massive project in the Eastern Region

May 18, 2018

COCOBOD to raise $1.3bn for cocoa purchases next crop season

May 18, 2018

Black Stars to earn $465,000 two international friendlies

May 18, 2018

Ghana Badminton president withdraws from Africa presidential race

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!