Stephen Appiah hails Emmanuel Boateng for scoring hat trick against Barcelona

Dan Soko

Sports News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stephen Appiah45play videoStephen Appiah

Technical Coordinator for the Ghana Senior National team, Stephen Appiah has lauded UD Levante football Star, Emmanuel Boateng for scoring a stupendous hat-trick against Barcelona and earning a call up in the Black Stars.

Expressing his views in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Stephen Appiah described the 21-year-old as a very good forward who displayed a remarkable character against Barcelona.

“I have watched some of his matches and indeed he is a very good player, he showed it when they played against Barcelona because it’s not every youngster who has that character or that confidence play against Barcelona and he scored three goals,” Appiah said.

He added that “I think that now he has the chance to play for the national team, so I’m wishing him the good luck an I know he will do well.”

Emmanuel Boateng was part of Ghana’s under-20 team, who played the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand, he scored one goal in the competition in a 1–0 win against Panama.

He took the world by storm after he clinically scored three goals against Spanish football giants, Barcelona, in his sides 5-4 win at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. It was Coach Ernesto Valderdi’s first lost in the La Liga this season and Emmanuel Boateng was the big man behind that damage a week ago.

That immense effort by the former Morierense forward was awarded a debut call-up to Ghana's national team to play in this month's friendlies.

Article tags

No tags for this article

