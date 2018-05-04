Home | News | Emmanuel Boateng thanks Levante fans for successful first season in Spain

Emmanuel Boateng thanks Levante fans for successful first season in Spain

Dan Soko

Boateng SuspendEmmanuel Boateng has had a great season with Levante

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng has thanked fans of Spanish La Liga side Levante for their amazing support in the just ended season.

The Ghanaian, who joined Levante from Portuguese side Moreirense at the beginning of the season has become a cult hero at the club after his hat-trick ended Barcelona's 44 game unbeaten run in the La Liga.

The former Ghana under-20 forward stole the headlines in the penultimate game of the season by becoming the first Ghanaian to score a hat-trick in the Spanish top flight.

Having grabbed a hat-trick against Barcelona, he had earlier scored against Real Madrid to make him the firs Ghanaian to score against both clubs in the same season.

The 21 year old scored 7 goals in 25 appearances for the club earning him a call up to the senior national team. He was invited by Coach Kwesi Appiah for the games against Japan and Iceland in June.

He however missed the club's final game of the season against Celta Vigo.

“Thank God for a successful season and also thanks to all my fans for their support and their prayers. A lot of love,” he posted.

