Use the Ramadan month to pray for Ghana – Bawumia charge Muslims

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

play videoDr Mahamudu Bawumia was addressing Muslims community during his tour to the Volta Region

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Muslims to use the period of Ramadan to pray for the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, as well as the people of Ghana.

According to the Vice President, “The month of Ramadan is a month that we believe the Koran was given to humanity. This is the month which is so holy that is full of blessings.”

Dr Bawumia made this call when he tour some Muslim communities in Aflao, Ho and Hohoe in the Volta Region.

Addressing the Muslims, he said government is on course to meet its part of the social contract it signed with Ghanaians.

He, however, indicated that prior to the 2016 general elections, Ghanaians had so much confidence and faith in the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and, therefore, voted him into power.

“Since Nana Akufo-Addo has been President, the government has fulfilled its promises and is fulfilling its promises. We promised Free Senior High School Education, we have delivered, we promised to restore teacher trainee allowance, we have delivered, to restore nursing training allowance we have delivered, we promised to reduce electricity prices we have delivered,” he noted.

Dr Bawumia, added that the government has delivered on its promise on planting for food and jobs and the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO) has been set up to create employment for jobless graduates.

He encouraged graduates who are done serving the nation through the National Service Scheme to apply for jobs on the NABCO which was introduced to hire 100, 000 graduates to equip them with skills.

Dr Bawumia was in the Volta Region on the first leg of a nationwide Ramadan tour to pray with his Muslim brethren and seek Allah’s blessing for the nation.

He will also offer special prayers for the sustenance and enhancement of the peace Ghana continues to enjoy in spite of the multiplicity of religious faiths in the country.

Whilst in the region, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia paid courtesy calls on the Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, Togbi Amenya Fiti IV, and Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional State.

He was accompanied by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibold Yao Letsa; Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources; Hon Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development Affairs, and other government officials.

The Vice President will visit the Eastern Region in the second leg of the Ramadan tour on Sunday 20th May 2018.