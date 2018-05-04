Home | News | Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

Dan Soko
A protest last year in Bamenda, an anglophone hub in northwest Cameroon, against discrimination in favour of the country's francophone majority. By STRINGER (AFP)

A protest last year in Bamenda, an anglophone hub in northwest Cameroon, against discrimination in favour of the country's francophone majority. By STRINGER (AFP)

Kidnappings are proliferating in Cameroon's violence-torn English-speaking region, where officials, foreigners and locals alike are finding themselves targeted for abduction.

Since anglophone separatists declared independence last October, dozens of people have gone missing -- on average, a fresh case is reported by the local media every week.

"At least 50 people have keen kidnapped," Felix Agbor Ngonkho, of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, told AFP. Many more abductions are probably not even been reported, he added.

"It has become impossible for a Cameroonian car carrying foreigners or bearing the licence plate of a French-speaking region to travel through the English-speaking regions without being attacked by armed men emerging from the forest," a human rights activist said.

Kidnappings, say commentators, have been adopted as a tool for separatists to enforce discipline in anti-government protests and instil fear among French-speaking officials, almost regardless of rank.

"The separatists have a guerrilla mentality that involves control of the region and the population," said Hans De Marie Heungoup, Central Africa analyst with the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank.

"The kidnappings are part of this logic, a tool to enforce allegiance to those who haven't taken up the separatist cause."

The presence of a large English-speaking minority -- about a fifth of Cameroon's population of 22 million -- dates back to the colonial period.

It was once a German colony that after World War I was divided between Britain and France.

In 1960, the French colony gained independence, becoming Cameroon, and the following year, the British-ruled Southern Cameroons was amalgamated into it, becoming the Northwest and Southwest Regions.

For years, resentment built among anglophones, fostered by perceived marginalisation in education, the judiciary and the economy at the hands of the French majority.

Demands for greater autonomy were rejected by 85-year-old President Paul Biya, in power for more than 35 years, leading to an escalation that last October 1 led to the declaration of the self-described "Republic of Ambazonia".

'Dirty war'

Clashes are now an everyday occurrence, leading to scores of fatalities among separatists and police and military alike.

But in what local people are calling a "dirty war," civilians are also suffering badly, at the hands of the security forces -- accused by the US last week of "targeted killings" and the burning and looting of villages -- and of the separatists.

A school in the northwestern town of Bafut was set on fire last year. By - (AFP) A school in the northwestern town of Bafut was set on fire last year. By - (AFP)

In one instance, a teacher was gunned down at a school in the town of Muyuka, in the Southwest Region, when three armed men riding motorcycles fired gunshots as they sped past.

Two Tunisians working near Kumba in the Southwest were abducted in late March. One of them was later killed.

The following month a group of Western tourists were briefly kidnapped in the same region.

Separatist fighters have torched numerous school buildings and early this month kidnapped a priest who was headmaster of a Catholic boarding school.

The priest was seized the day after St Bede's College received a televised visit from the regional governor.

It was the first time the church had been pulled into the regional struggle.

The abducted priest was freed the following day and the Catholic church has called on all parties to avoid "a useless and unwarranted civil war".

Favoured targets

But officials and symbols of Yaounde's centralised power remain the favoured targets for the separatists.

Last month, the head of the appeal court in the Southwest Region was kidnapped then released a few days later.

The army remains a major target of the anglophone separatists. By STRINGER (AFP) The army remains a major target of the anglophone separatists. By STRINGER (AFP)

Two local officials seized in February in the Northwest Region remain missing.

"There are kidnappings for ransom, with the separatists seeking 20,000, 30,000 francs ($35-$54) from the families. And there are others, those they keep," said a local human rights activists who didn't want to be named.

Nine employees of a construction company have been missing since December. Only the burned-out shells of the vehicles they were travelling in have been found.

"We live with the anxiety. If they have been killed, then let us know so we can mourn. If they are being held captive somewhere, then we want their captors to tell us what it will take to get them released," said Oumarou, a brother of one of the missing men.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Committed To Developing Youth Sides Auroras And Royal Oaks

May 21, 2018

Unai Emery Set To Be Appointed New Arsenal manager

May 21, 2018

Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

May 21, 2018

Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

May 21, 2018

Basigi Calls 37 Princesses For World Cup Preparation – Injury Rules Topscorer Adubea Out

May 21, 2018

I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

May 20, 2018

Please His Excellency The President, Don't Do It!

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

FA Cup Victory: Conte Laughs At Last

May 20, 2018

DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!