No Gas Shortage - NPA Reassures Consumers

Dan Soko

The Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) says it will continue to sell fuel despite the strike declared by LPG retailers.

Additionally, All Hills Oil LPG stations are not involved in the strike.

“Ghana Oil Company Limited, GOIL, wishes to inform the general public that its LPG outlets throughout the country are not on strike and therefore all its outlets are opened to the public and have gas on sale,” a GOIL press statement says.

“GOIL will continue to be of service to the general public and assure consumers of uninterrupted service at all times,” it added

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has assured the public that the strike, declared by the Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Operators Association of Ghana (GLiPGOA) is not a result of a gas shortage, and urges worried customers to remain calm following announcement of the strike.

GLiPGOA declared the strike after government rebuffed a plea to cease implementation of the cylinder recirculation module. The association says the program is negatively impacting its members.

In a statement, the NPA says “consumers must note that the government will prioritise their health, safety and security over any and all considerations and accordingly they are to bear with the situation and look out for the stations that are still in operations.”

NPA’s statement also suggests that the LPG Operators Association’s president, Torgbui Adaku, sits on the implementation committee and “has not hidden his abhorrence for a policy that seeks to place safety and security above his profit motive, but he has consistently taken his sitting allowances.”

The NPA says consumers will be made aware of stations that stand with their health, safety and security.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

