iTel Launches P32, A32F And A15 Devices

Dan Soko

Just when we were wondering who is next by the door, itel, appeared like a 'charming beautiful lady' swimming underneath the blue ocean by introducing three mindboggling smartphones that will excite mobile phone aficionados.

itel, a mobile phone brand committed to providing budget-friendly, high quality products boasting excellent user experience under TRANSSION Holdings, has introduced its first three smartphones which run on the Android™ Oreo™ operating system (Go edition) – itel P32, A32F and A15, onto the Ghana market.

itel has become one of the first global mobile phone brands to partner with Google on the Android Oreo project to improve customer experience. In line with itel's commitment, this initiative aims to benefit the brand's millions of consumers in global emerging markets and empower them to enjoy mobile life at affordable price points.

itel P32, A32F and A15 which feature the new Android™ Oreo™ operating system (Go edition) gives customers a number of benefits which includes a smooth and fast experience tailored to devices with 1GB of RAM, new and reimagined Google apps for entry-level smartphones including Google™ Go, YouTube Go, and the Google Assistant for Android™ (Go edition) and an enhanced data efficiency.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, General Manager of itel, Stephen Yang said they believe that mobile devices that have revolutionized human social life should belong to everyone.

He noted that through partnership with Google, it will be easier for consumers in emerging markets, especially in the Africa region the opportunity to afford an efficient and user-friendly smartphone.

West Africa Partnership Manager, Google, Njoroje Martin indicated that Android Oreo (Go edition) is specifically optimised to bring the magic of Google and Android to smartphone users with limited memory and processing power.

“We're excited to see itel take the next step towards bringing computing to more people by launching Android Oreo (Go edition) phones,” he posited.

Mr Martin added that the specifications and features of each of the new smartphones have been specially built for our consumers in Ghana.

According to him, the new Android™ Oreo™ Operating System (Go edition) opens a new world of convenience for users of these 3 itel smartphones.

The Public Relations Manager of itel, Michael Tuekpe emphasized the need to acquire the new device by indicating that the durability is highly guaranteed and with twelve months warranty.

He noted that the devices will soon hit the Ghanaian market with very exciting and intriguing smartphone experience.

About the Devices
itel P32
The itel P32 comes with the 5.5-inches IPS 18:9 full screen display with a 5MP/5MP rear dual camera and dual flash lights. The device is packed with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, powered by MT6580M Qual-core 1.3GHz processor. It houses a 4000mAh big battery with one charge for 3 days, as well as a fingerprint sensor for easy access to the phone.

itel A32F
itel A32F comes with 5.0-inches big display and 5MP AF rear camera with 1.4μm big pixel and 2MP selfie camera with 1.65μm big pixel. It supports 1.3GHz Quad-Core MT6580M, 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM (expandable to 32GB of storage), and 2050mAh battery. Especially, this device offers multi-functional fingerprint sensor at affordable price to allow users to program up to five fingerprints and quickly access to their favourite apps, calls, cameras with security.

itel A15
itel A15 also comes with a 5.0-inch display screen and 5MP AF rear camera with 1.4μm big pixel, and a 2MP selfie camera with 1.65μm big pixel. It supports 1.3GHz Quad-Core MT6580M, 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM (expandable to 32GB of storage), and 2050mAh battery. The device will be available in three colours – midnight black, starry blue and rose gold.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

