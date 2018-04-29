How Evangelist Naomi Amoah Beats The Odds To Win MTN Heroes of Change Season 4

An evangelist and Founder of the Royal Seed Home in Kasoa, Naomi Esi Arku Amoah has been adjudged winner of the MTN Heroes of Change Season 4 for the role she play in catering for street children and those who have been abandoned in society.

Naomi, who beat 9 other finalists to emerge as the ultimate winner of this year's MTN Heroes of Change took home a plague, citation and a cheque of Gh₵100,000.

The newly crowned winner Naomi called for increased support from individuals and organizations to improve the lives of the underprivileged in society.

Delivering her acceptance speech, she stated, “I'm really happy. God bless MTN for the good job they're doing. I would call on others to also try their best to impact. They should learn from MTN. Anyone can impact with the little they have wherever they are. I'm however pleading with the other big companies to also do more to support.”

The Acting Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr Samuel Koranteng said MTN Ghana Foundation has the passion to brighten lives in communities by continuing to commit more resources into brightening lives through projects such as the MTN Heroes of Change.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of lives of people through appropriate and sustainable corporate social responsibility interventions in communities where MTN operates. Today we have with us selfless individuals who are improving lives in line with our mission,” he stated.

Mr Koranteng added that the Foundation is extremely glad that in the space of 10years, they have been able to positively impact lives through projects implemented in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment to help Ghana achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The other finalists include Linat Osman Kundaribuo, founder of Teen Mum project, Ayisha Fuseini, CEO and founder Aseba Enterprise (Shea Butter processing Company), Rev. Mrs Sanatu Nantogma Founder,Tumakavi Development Association, Dr. Quincy Attipoe, founder of Smile Village Foundation, Emmanuel Annobi, founder Mental Health NGO, Serwah Quaynor, founder Autism Awareness Care and Training (AACT), Josephine Agbo -Nettey, founder Integrated Development, Dr. Dzifa Ida Dey, founder of The Rheumatology Initiative (tRi), and Prince Oduro Williams, founder Doctors in the Gap.

Three category winners won Gh₵30,000 each while the six other finalist also took home GH₵20,000 each with citation and a plague.

Two Journalists, Seth Kwame Boateng and Joseph Opoku Gakpo, Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro and Okyeame Kwame took the special award with a citation and a cheque of Gh₵10,000 each.