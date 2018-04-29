Home | News | How Evangelist Naomi Amoah Beats The Odds To Win MTN Heroes of Change Season 4

How Evangelist Naomi Amoah Beats The Odds To Win MTN Heroes of Change Season 4

Dan Soko

An evangelist and Founder of the Royal Seed Home in Kasoa, Naomi Esi Arku Amoah has been adjudged winner of the MTN Heroes of Change Season 4 for the role she play in catering for street children and those who have been abandoned in society.

Naomi, who beat 9 other finalists to emerge as the ultimate winner of this year's MTN Heroes of Change took home a plague, citation and a cheque of Gh₵100,000.

The newly crowned winner Naomi called for increased support from individuals and organizations to improve the lives of the underprivileged in society.

Delivering her acceptance speech, she stated, “I'm really happy. God bless MTN for the good job they're doing. I would call on others to also try their best to impact. They should learn from MTN. Anyone can impact with the little they have wherever they are. I'm however pleading with the other big companies to also do more to support.”

The Acting Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mr Samuel Koranteng said MTN Ghana Foundation has the passion to brighten lives in communities by continuing to commit more resources into brightening lives through projects such as the MTN Heroes of Change.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of lives of people through appropriate and sustainable corporate social responsibility interventions in communities where MTN operates. Today we have with us selfless individuals who are improving lives in line with our mission,” he stated.

Mr Koranteng added that the Foundation is extremely glad that in the space of 10years, they have been able to positively impact lives through projects implemented in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment to help Ghana achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The other finalists include Linat Osman Kundaribuo, founder of Teen Mum project, Ayisha Fuseini, CEO and founder Aseba Enterprise (Shea Butter processing Company), Rev. Mrs Sanatu Nantogma Founder,Tumakavi Development Association, Dr. Quincy Attipoe, founder of Smile Village Foundation, Emmanuel Annobi, founder Mental Health NGO, Serwah Quaynor, founder Autism Awareness Care and Training (AACT), Josephine Agbo -Nettey, founder Integrated Development, Dr. Dzifa Ida Dey, founder of The Rheumatology Initiative (tRi), and Prince Oduro Williams, founder Doctors in the Gap.

Three category winners won Gh₵30,000 each while the six other finalist also took home GH₵20,000 each with citation and a plague.

Two Journalists, Seth Kwame Boateng and Joseph Opoku Gakpo, Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro and Okyeame Kwame took the special award with a citation and a cheque of Gh₵10,000 each.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Committed To Developing Youth Sides Auroras And Royal Oaks

May 21, 2018

Unai Emery Set To Be Appointed New Arsenal manager

May 21, 2018

Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

May 21, 2018

Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

May 21, 2018

Basigi Calls 37 Princesses For World Cup Preparation – Injury Rules Topscorer Adubea Out

May 21, 2018

I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

May 20, 2018

Please His Excellency The President, Don't Do It!

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

FA Cup Victory: Conte Laughs At Last

May 20, 2018

DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!