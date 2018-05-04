Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

Amos Frimpong, captain of Kumasi Asante has said, the tactics of their head coach of Paa Kwesi Fabin would soon yield results, as they seek to improve upon their performance in the ongoing Zylophone Cash Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors currently occupy the eighth position in the league standings after 12 matches in the 2017/18 Zylofon Cash Premier League has had a sluggish campaign so far.

But the 25-year-old believes that the tactical prowess of Fabin would prove crucial for the team especially in the second round, with the league title as their major target.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Frimpong said, 'Paa Kwesi likes to play the counter-attack system and I think we shall grow with his tactics and implement it on the field with the desired results soon

'All is not lost we have played about 12 matches with more games to go. I am confident, the second round would be much better because we would be coming much stronger side and emerge victors in the league,'' he added.

Frimpong called on the supporters to rally behind the club, despite having a very difficult campaign as managers of the club are doing their possible best change their fortunes.

'My message for the fans is that they should stay calm and support the team in their prayers because the management are doing the best for the club and I know with their support, things would go well for us in the second round.

Kotoko resumes their campaign in fascinating week 13 fixture against Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.