Prof Alabi is a political disaster - NPP activist

Dan Soko

Politics of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: Ghanadatabase.com

Alabi JabsProf. Joshua Alabi

Communication team member of the the ruling New Patriotic Party Charles McCarthy has stated that Prof Joshua Alabi, an aspirant for the flagbearership of the biggest opposition party National Democratic Congress is a political disaster and does not deserve to ever lead the party.

Speaking on Radio Gold's afternoon political talk show "Pampaso" with Samuel Huntor monitored by Ghanadatabase.com on the NDC Flagbearer race, he mentioned that none of the candidate who have shown interest to contest comes close to former President John Dramani Mahama.

"Internal democracy is good and it energizes the grassroots but at the end of the day everyone knows that all the candidates cannot match John Mahama," he said.

Commenting on Professor Alabi he said that he will be shocked if Professor Alabi gets a vote because he is a political disaster .

According to him, Alabi's recent statement that young people cannot rule Ghana is a key reason why he should never be voted for by any member of the National Democratic Congress.

