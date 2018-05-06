No TIN, no documents, no business, says GRA

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

It is mandatory and required by the laws of Ghana for every adult Ghana living everywhere to register and have a Tax Identification Number (TIN).

Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) is a unique number generated by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for persons including corporate entities upon application.

The GRA as part of its operational standards pledged to generate the number within 48 hours upon application accompanied with a valid national identification number such as Driver’s license, Passport, Voter’s ID.

Mr Zaahid Yusif Doku, Principal Revenue Officer of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division of the GRA said benefits of the TIN were numerous for holders, and it was impossible to perform a wide range of transactions in Ghana, without a TIN certificate.

He said without the TIN it would be impossible to process a passport at the passport office, register land documents at the Lands Commission, transact business with the Registrar General’s Department, secure contracts from governments and secure payments from the Government agencies like from the Controller and Accountant General Department.

Also, without a TIN certificate, an adult Ghanaian cannot clear goods from any port or factory, file a case in court and renew a practicing license, obtain a driver’s license and register one’s vehicle Driving and Vehicle Licensing Authority, and conduct business with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and conduct business with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop on the TIN, organised by the GRA for members of the Parliamentary Press Corps (PPC) at Miotso-Prampram, near Ashaiman, over the weekend, Mr Doku said it was a national duty for all Ghanaians who earned incomes, even as gifts, to register to be captured on the national TIN data.

He explained that the TIN is an-11-digit unique number given to identify the income earner to enable the GRA credit the TIN Certificate whenever the holder pays his or her tax.

Mr Doku reminded Ghanaians that effective 1st April, 2018, that without TIN, one cannot carry out the transactions mentioned.

He said the TIN is free, and there is no payment to obtain the TIN.

He said the GRA is strengthening its offices, organising outreaches and tax clinics to assist people to register for the TIN and assist people to complete their tax returns.

The GRA Principal Revenue Officer asked applicants to report any person who demands payment to process the TIN.