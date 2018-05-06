Home | News | No TIN, no documents, no business, says GRA

No TIN, no documents, no business, says GRA

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Emmanuel Kofi Nti 11Emmanuel Kofi Nti, GRA Commissioner General

It is mandatory and required by the laws of Ghana for every adult Ghana living everywhere to register and have a Tax Identification Number (TIN).

Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) is a unique number generated by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for persons including corporate entities upon application.

The GRA as part of its operational standards pledged to generate the number within 48 hours upon application accompanied with a valid national identification number such as Driver’s license, Passport, Voter’s ID.

Mr Zaahid Yusif Doku, Principal Revenue Officer of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division of the GRA said benefits of the TIN were numerous for holders, and it was impossible to perform a wide range of transactions in Ghana, without a TIN certificate.

He said without the TIN it would be impossible to process a passport at the passport office, register land documents at the Lands Commission, transact business with the Registrar General’s Department, secure contracts from governments and secure payments from the Government agencies like from the Controller and Accountant General Department.

Also, without a TIN certificate, an adult Ghanaian cannot clear goods from any port or factory, file a case in court and renew a practicing license, obtain a driver’s license and register one’s vehicle Driving and Vehicle Licensing Authority, and conduct business with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and conduct business with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop on the TIN, organised by the GRA for members of the Parliamentary Press Corps (PPC) at Miotso-Prampram, near Ashaiman, over the weekend, Mr Doku said it was a national duty for all Ghanaians who earned incomes, even as gifts, to register to be captured on the national TIN data.

He explained that the TIN is an-11-digit unique number given to identify the income earner to enable the GRA credit the TIN Certificate whenever the holder pays his or her tax.

Mr Doku reminded Ghanaians that effective 1st April, 2018, that without TIN, one cannot carry out the transactions mentioned.

He said the TIN is free, and there is no payment to obtain the TIN.

He said the GRA is strengthening its offices, organising outreaches and tax clinics to assist people to register for the TIN and assist people to complete their tax returns.

The GRA Principal Revenue Officer asked applicants to report any person who demands payment to process the TIN.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Committed To Developing Youth Sides Auroras And Royal Oaks

May 21, 2018

Unai Emery Set To Be Appointed New Arsenal manager

May 21, 2018

Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

May 21, 2018

Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

May 21, 2018

Basigi Calls 37 Princesses For World Cup Preparation – Injury Rules Topscorer Adubea Out

May 21, 2018

I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

May 20, 2018

Please His Excellency The President, Don't Do It!

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

FA Cup Victory: Conte Laughs At Last

May 20, 2018

DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!