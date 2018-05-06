Home | News | Intellectual capital to determine Ghana’s sovereignty - Okyenhene

Intellectual capital to determine Ghana’s sovereignty - Okyenhene

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

Okyenhene SheroesOkyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofor-Panin of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofor-Panin of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area has said the country’s attraction and management of its intellectual capital to improve socio-economic efficiency will ultimately determine Ghana’s sovereignty.

To that effect, he said the sovereignty of Ghana will involve making huge investments in educating the girl-child and the application of science and technology to create better opportunities in various sectors.

The Okyenhene made this observation when addressing the 2018 International SHEROES Foundation Forum in Accra, May 17.

As technology and process improvements become more of a differentiating factor within modern countries, intellectual capital will become a greater factor in achieving success in a competitive marketplace.

‘’We have more than Singapore has, more than South Korea and Malaysia have and yet at independence we were five million people each with a per capita income of US$600 but these countries have moved from US$600 to US$45,000 today, while we still remain around US$1,800,’’ he stressed.

He said these countries have made impressive strides in their socio economic development due to their application of education, knowledge and management of their intellectual capital.

The Okyenhene also suggested it was about time women began expressing their leadership qualities, and inspire and educate other women to create avenues for change.

“Most ideas of change will attract some opposition and also attract some followership but women should not be afraid of steering towards effecting change in the society,” he said, adding that investing in infrastructure in the education of every child of school going age, especially the girl-child should be made a priority.

“We need to also make sure that every school going child has a desk to write on, a chair to sit on and good teacher to learn from,” he added.

He said that if Ghana wants to attain its sovereignty through transparency and accountability, it must learn to manage and take responsibility of its intellectual capital and resources.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Committed To Developing Youth Sides Auroras And Royal Oaks

May 21, 2018

Unai Emery Set To Be Appointed New Arsenal manager

May 21, 2018

Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

May 21, 2018

Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

May 21, 2018

Basigi Calls 37 Princesses For World Cup Preparation – Injury Rules Topscorer Adubea Out

May 21, 2018

I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

May 20, 2018

Please His Excellency The President, Don't Do It!

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

FA Cup Victory: Conte Laughs At Last

May 20, 2018

DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!