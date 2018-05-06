Intellectual capital to determine Ghana’s sovereignty - Okyenhene

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofor-Panin of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area has said the country’s attraction and management of its intellectual capital to improve socio-economic efficiency will ultimately determine Ghana’s sovereignty.

To that effect, he said the sovereignty of Ghana will involve making huge investments in educating the girl-child and the application of science and technology to create better opportunities in various sectors.

The Okyenhene made this observation when addressing the 2018 International SHEROES Foundation Forum in Accra, May 17.

As technology and process improvements become more of a differentiating factor within modern countries, intellectual capital will become a greater factor in achieving success in a competitive marketplace.

‘’We have more than Singapore has, more than South Korea and Malaysia have and yet at independence we were five million people each with a per capita income of US$600 but these countries have moved from US$600 to US$45,000 today, while we still remain around US$1,800,’’ he stressed.

He said these countries have made impressive strides in their socio economic development due to their application of education, knowledge and management of their intellectual capital.

The Okyenhene also suggested it was about time women began expressing their leadership qualities, and inspire and educate other women to create avenues for change.

“Most ideas of change will attract some opposition and also attract some followership but women should not be afraid of steering towards effecting change in the society,” he said, adding that investing in infrastructure in the education of every child of school going age, especially the girl-child should be made a priority.

“We need to also make sure that every school going child has a desk to write on, a chair to sit on and good teacher to learn from,” he added.

He said that if Ghana wants to attain its sovereignty through transparency and accountability, it must learn to manage and take responsibility of its intellectual capital and resources.