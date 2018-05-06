Home | News | Herbalife declared 2018 outstanding food and beverage award

Herbalife declared 2018 outstanding food and beverage award

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Herb LThe award recognizes Herbalife Ghana’s nutritional product range as a benchmark for excellence

Herbalife Ghana, a leader in health and wellness, has been awarded the Outstanding Food and Beverage Product of the year at the West Africa Business Excellence Awards 2018.

The award recognizes Herbalife Ghana’s nutritional product range as a benchmark for excellence in the health and wellness sector.

The West Africa Business Excellence Awards (WABEA) recognizes individuals and companies of various sectors that play significant developmental roles in Ghana and the West Africa region at large.

The Awards also recognize the industry’s merits and set a benchmark for excellence, whilst rewarding innovative ideas that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible. The Awards recognize excellence in industries, sectors and personality excellence.

Country Director of Herbalife Ghana, Frederick Amissah, who picked the coveted award at a ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, said the company is highly esteemed to have earned the award.

"As a company, we do our utmost best to make a difference. Herbalife Nutrition has become an epitome of balanced nutrition and we take enormous pride in our innovative nutritional products which is helping to make the world healthier and happier," he said.

He added that Herbalife is committed to providing the highest quality of nutritional product ranges and to continually satisfy the dynamic needs of our customers through our innovative products.

Herbalife Ghana’s award was one of many awards announced at the event which was graced by various guests of honour including ambassadors of various West African countries, government officials and representatives from other continents.

Other prestigious awards picked up by Herbalife Ghana are Health Food Product of the year at the 2017 People’s Choice Practitioners (PCP) Honours, HR Focus Awards 2017 and Foreign Product of the year at the 2016 West African Regional Magazine Achievers Award.

Herbalife of Ghana is a subsidiary of the Global Nutrition and Weight Management Company, Herbalife International of America, Inc. The company provides life changing nutrition and weight-management products and business opportunities in direct selling. Operations in Ghana began in December 2011 as a direct selling/network marketing company with the responsibility for sales support function, particularly recruiting and training; this is delegated to our independent direct sellers.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Committed To Developing Youth Sides Auroras And Royal Oaks

May 21, 2018

Unai Emery Set To Be Appointed New Arsenal manager

May 21, 2018

Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

May 21, 2018

Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

May 21, 2018

Basigi Calls 37 Princesses For World Cup Preparation – Injury Rules Topscorer Adubea Out

May 21, 2018

I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

May 20, 2018

Please His Excellency The President, Don't Do It!

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

FA Cup Victory: Conte Laughs At Last

May 20, 2018

DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!