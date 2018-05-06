Herbalife declared 2018 outstanding food and beverage award

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

The award recognizes Herbalife Ghana’s nutritional product range as a benchmark for excellence

Herbalife Ghana, a leader in health and wellness, has been awarded the Outstanding Food and Beverage Product of the year at the West Africa Business Excellence Awards 2018.

The award recognizes Herbalife Ghana’s nutritional product range as a benchmark for excellence in the health and wellness sector.

The West Africa Business Excellence Awards (WABEA) recognizes individuals and companies of various sectors that play significant developmental roles in Ghana and the West Africa region at large.

The Awards also recognize the industry’s merits and set a benchmark for excellence, whilst rewarding innovative ideas that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible. The Awards recognize excellence in industries, sectors and personality excellence.

Country Director of Herbalife Ghana, Frederick Amissah, who picked the coveted award at a ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, said the company is highly esteemed to have earned the award.

"As a company, we do our utmost best to make a difference. Herbalife Nutrition has become an epitome of balanced nutrition and we take enormous pride in our innovative nutritional products which is helping to make the world healthier and happier," he said.

He added that Herbalife is committed to providing the highest quality of nutritional product ranges and to continually satisfy the dynamic needs of our customers through our innovative products.

Herbalife Ghana’s award was one of many awards announced at the event which was graced by various guests of honour including ambassadors of various West African countries, government officials and representatives from other continents.

Other prestigious awards picked up by Herbalife Ghana are Health Food Product of the year at the 2017 People’s Choice Practitioners (PCP) Honours, HR Focus Awards 2017 and Foreign Product of the year at the 2016 West African Regional Magazine Achievers Award.

Herbalife of Ghana is a subsidiary of the Global Nutrition and Weight Management Company, Herbalife International of America, Inc. The company provides life changing nutrition and weight-management products and business opportunities in direct selling. Operations in Ghana began in December 2011 as a direct selling/network marketing company with the responsibility for sales support function, particularly recruiting and training; this is delegated to our independent direct sellers.