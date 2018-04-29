Home | News | Registrar General worries over 13% revenue allocation

Registrar General worries over 13% revenue allocation

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

Jemima Oware Registrar General Jemima Oware, the Registrar General

The 13 percent revenue allocation to the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) by the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department is inadequate, the Registrar General, Mrs. Jemima Oware has said.

She explained that though the department generates quite a lot of money, a chunk of the amount goes to the Attorney General while only 13 percent is given to the RGD for its operations.

“We are currently in talks with the Ministry to increase the allocation and if it doesn’t work then we have no option than to opt for autonomy in order to control our own resources. We have challenges with revenue,” Mrs. Oware told the Goldstreet Business.

Going autonomous will enable the department to garner and manage its finances to progressively pursue an education and public awareness programme on the RGD.

As at February 2018, the department had raked in revenue totaling GHS 75.2m but the department believes it could garner more if its online platform is made more vibrant to increase registration at people’s comfort

Mrs. Oware disclosed that the department, as part of measures to becoming autonomous, has submitted to Parliament the companies’ bill and hopes that it is passed into law by the end of the year.

“The bill, when passed, will enable us to be known as the Office of the Registrar of Companies, hiving off the other businesses that we carry currently out,” she averred.

Explaining further, Mrs. Oware said, to embark on such sensitization drive nationwide and to acquire additional logistics, the department will have to mobilize adequate revenue which is currently not available.

“We still have a lot more people walking in to register their businesses against the use of the online portal, but we realize we haven’t done enough to sensitize the public on the use of the online registration portal,” she said.

“With revenue, we’ll be able to improve our services far better than we currently are doing; and also improve the software to enable people to register their businesses from the comfort on their homes”.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Committed To Developing Youth Sides Auroras And Royal Oaks

May 21, 2018

Unai Emery Set To Be Appointed New Arsenal manager

May 21, 2018

Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

May 21, 2018

Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

May 21, 2018

Basigi Calls 37 Princesses For World Cup Preparation – Injury Rules Topscorer Adubea Out

May 21, 2018

I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

May 20, 2018

Please His Excellency The President, Don't Do It!

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

FA Cup Victory: Conte Laughs At Last

May 20, 2018

DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!