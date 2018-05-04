Home | News | Tamale Airport phase 2 to take off – Aviation Min. announces

Tamale Airport phase 2 to take off – Aviation Min. announces

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

Cecilia Dapaah Aviation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Aviation

The Aviation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has announced that the phase two of Tamale airport is set to start soon, as the funding for the project is almost done with.

She made this announcement when the family of the Late Lt. General Emmanuel Kwesi Kotoka, in whose name the country’s main airport is, paid a courtesy call at the ministry.

Dapaah further noted that there will be sod-cutting by the president for the second phase of Kumasi airport early next month.

The Ho and Wa airports are expected to be commissioned by the president in no time, she added.

Speaking of Kotoka International Airport (KIA), the minister said, “this government will do everything to make sure KIA assumes great prominence in the ECOWAS region and particularly Africa in general.

The project of turning the military base into an airport with a capacity of 500,000 passengers per year was completed in 1958.

The airport was originally named Accra International Airport.

In 1969, the airport was renamed Kotoka International Airport, in honour of the Lieutenant General, a member of the National Liberation Council (NLC).

Kotoka was killed in an abortive coup attempt at a location which is now the forecourt of the airport.

On March 1, 2016, the construction of Terminal 3 of KIA officially commenced at an estimated US$ 274 million, capable of handling 5 million passengers a year, with an expansion potential of up to 6.5 million, and will be equipped with new state-of-the-art facilities.

The new Terminal 3 will handle 1,250 passengers an hour, equipped with three business lounges, a large commercial and retail area and six boarding bridges.

The terminal 3 is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Aviation Ministers alongside some family members who paid courtesy call
Members of the family that paid the courtesy call included Janet Awo Kotoka, Eric Atsu Kotoka, Harold Kotoka, Nada Kotoka and Rev Daniel Dartey

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Committed To Developing Youth Sides Auroras And Royal Oaks

May 21, 2018

Unai Emery Set To Be Appointed New Arsenal manager

May 21, 2018

Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

May 21, 2018

Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

May 21, 2018

Basigi Calls 37 Princesses For World Cup Preparation – Injury Rules Topscorer Adubea Out

May 21, 2018

I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

May 20, 2018

Please His Excellency The President, Don't Do It!

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

FA Cup Victory: Conte Laughs At Last

May 20, 2018

DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!