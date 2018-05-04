Home | News | Ethiopian Airlines to debute flight to Jakarta in July

Ethiopian Airlines to debute flight to Jakarta in July

Dan Soko

Business News of Tuesday, 22 May 2018

Source: Jedidah Promotions

Ethiopian Airlines123The new service will enable the airline reach to all five of the most populous countries on earth

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa has announced that it will launch thrice weekly flights to
Jakarta, Indonesia as of July 17, 2018.

The new service will enable Ethiopian reach to all five of the most populous countries on earth.

A member of the G-20, Indonesia, is the world’s fourth most populous nation and 10th largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity. Indonesia boasts a vast number of different endemic animal species.

Regardig the new service, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said: “As the largest airline in Africa, with a bold mission of expanding air connectivity of the continent and link Africa with the rest of the world, we are pleased to offer the option and expediate fast connectivity for leisure and business travellers alike with a simplified travel options.

"The new service will enhance our presence in Asia and avail an option for pilgrims and the West African community hassle-free connections to Ethiopian’s vast African network via its hub at Addis Ababaa, thereby strengthen tourism, trade, and people to people relations.

"We further strive to connect Africa with the major trading centers of the world. Further maintanining our catalysing role in global connectivity, we are embarking on new additions as per our plan of launching 10 destinations in 2018,” GebreMariam stated.

Ethiopian Airlines will deploy the modern Boeing 787-8 on the route, which not only offers unparalleled on board comfort to passengers, but is also the world’s most environmentally friendly aircraft with its lower carbon and noise emissions.

