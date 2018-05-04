Home | News | Liranz wins outstanding ICT firm of the year at the West Africa business excellence awards 2018

Liranz wins outstanding ICT firm of the year at the West Africa business excellence awards 2018

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 21 May 2018

Source: Nicholas Bortey

IT AwardFile photo

IT Consultancy & Outsourcing firm Liranz picks up another award as the Outstanding ICT Company of the Year at the just ended West Africa Business Excellence Awards 2018.

Liranz is an Award winning IT consulting firm servicing clients across Ghana and beyond. Their IT managed Services specialty enables them to provide cost-effective and customized IT services for business with between 10 to 500 users in a range of industries including manufacturing, Mining services, Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Logistics and transport, Financial services, Legal services, not for profit retail, consulting, hospitality, Healthcare, Non-Governmental Agencies, Education, startups etc.

The prestigious IT firm has not only provided world-class IT services to its cherished clients but has also impacted the lives of many across the length and breadth of this country through its philanthropic wing Liranz Foundation which focuses on developing and empowering the youth of Ghana.

‘Congratulations to the team. As we always say, we are driven by an entrepreneurial spirit which has enable us to constantly push new boundaries and enter new markets to better support our clients. We want to also sincerely thank our clients and partners for the trust they have repost in Liranz’ Mr. Nicholas Bortey said.

Looking into the future, Mr. Bortey “Our ongoing success will depend on us continuing to grow, employ top technical people and retaining the trust of our clients.” He reiterated.

We will keep investing time and energy in our staff members, helping them reach their potential through exposure to a range of IT Services delivery, Customer service methods, and technologies in a variety of climates,” he emphasized. “Our clients’ trust will depend on our continued ability to add value to their projects. This is essential for every mandate”

The West Africa Business Excellence Awards (WABEA) provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies who have played significant roles in the development of various sectors in the region to attract investors into West Africa. The Awards recognize the industry’s merits and set a benchmark for excellence whilst rewarding innovative and barrier-breaking companies and individuals.

The 2018 Awards is to promote and celebrate the outstanding achievements of organizations and individuals in the West African sub-region. This year’s event was held in Ghana at the Kempiski Gold Coast Hotel on Friday, 18th May 2018.

