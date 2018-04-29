Home | News | Ntim gets Otumfuo’s blessings

Ntim gets Otumfuo's blessings

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 21 May 2018

Stephen Ayensu Ntim

Ghana News-The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged people seeking to occupy political offices in their various parties to conduct themselves cleanly.

This, he noted will distinguish them from rowdy and unfocused persons in the parties of the country.

Speaking at the Manhyia Palace during a courtesy call on him by Stephen Ayensu Ntim, a four-time aspiring national chairman of the New Patriotic Party the Asantehene tasked both party and the Ghanaian people to elect competent persons to man the offices they may be seeking to occupy.

Otumfo commended Mr Ntim for his tenacity and faithfulness to the NPP and urged him to conduct a clean campaign ahead of his party’s national executive elections.

‘’It is fair for party people to elect competent and faithful persons to serve their individual parties so that when they become national officers the country can benefit from their wealth of intelligence’’, the Asante King noted.

HOPEFUL

Earlier on at the Palace, Mr Ntim thanked the Asantehene for always availing himself for people especially political heads to seek counsel.

This counsel, he stressed has stood him as a person really well and no wonder that has shaped his political life.

He noted that to tour the Ashanti Region for about four days, it was needful that he visits the Asantehene to seek his blessings and permission to walk and campaign on his land.

Mr Ntim mentioned his desire to always visit the King to seek advice on how best he can lead and conduct his office in the likely event he becomes the national chairman of the NPP after the upcoming July polls.

‘’I am resolved to always seek your counsel in the conduct of my private and public life and I am determined to do same when I become the next Chairman of the NPP’’, Mr Ntim assured Asantehene.

VISION

In a chat with the media after seeking audience with Otumfuo, Mr Ntim mentioned his determination to make the NPP vibrant and appealing to the public.

He noted that his desire is to seek for resources for party executives so as to enable them prosecute their programs, policies and plans for the party.

‘’I have a fair knowledge about the challenges in this party and touring the constituencies I am even emboldened to work to help us restore hope and dignity in the lives of our people’’, Mr Ntim noted.

