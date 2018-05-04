Home | News | Akufo-Addo touring Ghana ’empty handed, has nothing to show’ – Mahama’s aide

Akufo-Addo touring Ghana ’empty handed, has nothing to show’ – Mahama’s aide

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 21 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

Joyce Bawa Mogtari

The office of the former president John Mahama has catalogued a number of infrastructure projects executed by the former president in the Brong Ahafo Region to stultify President Nana Akufo-Addo for his “ghost projects” comment.

While touring the Brong Ahafo Region at the weekend, Nana Akufo-Addo suggested the claims that the Mahama-led government embarked on unprecedented projects was a mirage.

According to the President, the Mahama administration only embarked on “ghost projects”.

But the office of Mahama on Monday described as regrettable, what it said was the President’s failure to exhibit candour in his comment on the infrastructure projects done by his predecessor.

A statement issued by Mahama’s aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari listed a number of projects executed by the previous administration in the road, health and education sectors among others.

It said it is therefore inexplicable for anyone to purport not to be aware of the numerous visible investments much less the President Akufo-Addo, who it said, should and can assess information about the projects easily.

The statement suggested the President feigned ignorance on the matter.

It advised the President to rather use the tour opportunity to justify why the people of Ghana should continue repose confidence in him having disappointed them with unfulfilled promises.

“Sadly, that owing to this failure, President Akufo-Addo is touring the country empty handed with little or nothing to show for his stewardship so far,” the statement said.

Nana Akufo-Addo has consequently resorted to making more promises on his regional tours after seventeen months in office, it said.

Dan Soko
