Fikky Mfactor releases new single ‘Bismilahi’ to Muslims

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 21 May 2018

Source: Xyplanet Media Content

Bismilahi Coverplay videoFile photo

After the successful hit song, ‘Fearless’, Fikky Mfactor has released another amazing tune ‘Bismilahi’ dedicating it to all Muslims around the world.

With a clear-cut video directed by Kwame Zaga and new school costumes by Zuchi Powers, the rap maestro Fikky Mfactor has all it takes to switch the game to his own.

Dope delivery on this one!!!

Production credit goes to Junia Beatz on this one.

'Bismillah' means ‘in the name of Allah.’

Watch Fikky Mfactor music video below

[embedded content]

Article tags

No tags for this article

I'm a changed person; I can't sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

