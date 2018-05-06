GOIL is open for gas sale

GOIL is not joining its counterparts in the strike

The Ghana Oil Company Limited, (GOIL) has announced to the public that its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets throughout the country are open for gas sale and are not on strike.

This follows the nationwide strike by the Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA) on Monday, May 21 to kick against the implementation of the Cylinder Re-circulation Model (CRM) policy.

A statement issued in Accra by GOIL Corporate Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday assured that it would continue to be of service to the public with uninterrupted service at all times.

Government after the gas explosion at Atomic junction last year decided to implement the cylinder re-circulation programme.

The plan is to stop LPG outlets from filling empty gas cylinders as part of measures to stop gas explosions.

LPG bottling plants are to be set up outside of residential and commercial areas for them to fill cylinders for sale at the retail outlets.