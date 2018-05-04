Ghana Beyond Aid laughable mirage - Prof Karikari

General News of Monday, 21 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Prof. Kwame Karikari

An outspoken Communications professor has said government’s new policy shift, Ghana Beyond Aid will remain a mirage if the needless expenditure at the presidency is not cut down.

Professor Kwame Karikari said any effort to wean Ghana off aid at the moment will worsen the poverty situation unless the fleet of cars at the presidency, as well as government's over-expenditure in general, are reduced.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has set up a committee to concretise the new policy in a document which will serve as a guide to his government and succeeding ones.

He has registered his displeasure at Ghana’s dependence on donor handouts despite its rich natural resources.

The country, now an oil producing nation, still takes a percentage of its national budget from foreign donors.

“Ghana Beyond Aid is meant to be more than a slogan. It is meant to propel us into the frame of mind that would quicken our pace of development,” the President rallied the support of Ghanaians at the 61st independence celebration in March.

But at a stakeholders’ meeting held by the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) at the African Regent Hotel in Accra on Friday, Prof Karikari said the policy shift will not yield any tangible results if it is not accompanied by a change in lifestyle by the political class.

“Ghana Beyond Aid is laughable,” the communications expert said, urging a reduction in government over-expenditure and fleet of cars used by appointees.

The NCCE press soiree was attended by senior journalists from the various media houses as well as National Media Commission (NMC) boss, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Appenteng.

The gathering afforded the media the opportunity to charge the government to refocus its attention on funding the NCCE and other governance institutions.