International Friendlies: Here is how much Ghana will spend to play Iceland and Japan

Dan Soko

Ghana will spend $465,000 on Black Stars upcoming friendlies against Japan and Iceland next month.

The Black Stars will face the Samurai Warriors of Japan on 1st June, before taking on Iceland on 6th June as the two nations who have been drawn against African oppositions in the 2018 FIFA World Cup want to use Ghana to rehearse towards playing against African opponents.

A statement released by the Ministry of Youth and Sports said the amount is to cater for the international air travel and appearance fee of the team.

An amount of $300,000 has been allocated for the game against Japan, while $165,000 has been set aside for the Iceland game.

Below is the full statement from the Sports Ministry:

PRESS RELEASE

BLACK STARS TO PLAY FRIENDLIES WITH JAPAN AND ICELAND

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has given approval to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to honour two (2) international friendly matches namely;

Ghana Black Stars vrs. Japan National Team on Friday, 1st June, 2018.

Ghana Black Stars vrs. Iceland National Team on Thursday, 7th June, 2018.

These international friendly matches have become necessary in view of the need to continue to build and put the national team in shape ahead of future competitive matches notably the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The matches between Japan and Iceland National Teams are respectively being put together on behalf of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by United Football Management and Evol Sport.

The financial commitment to the Black Stars for the Japan and Iceland friendlies are $300,000 and $165,000 respectively.

These sums are to cater for the international air travel and appearance fee of the team while the internal transportation, accommodation and feeding will be catered for by the Federations of the host countries.

—-signed—–

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah

Technical Advisor

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

