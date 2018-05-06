Home | News | Cowbell flies first hot air balloon in Ghana

Dan Soko

Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell has flown the first Hot Air Balloon in the country.

This was after it officially acquired a license from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Promasidor Ghana Limited Dirk Laeremans said that the acquisition of the license was made possible by the help from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, National Security, Museums and monument board and other stakeholders in the tourism industry.

 

He stated that the main aim of flying a hot air balloon in Ghana is to help grow Ghana’s tourism industry.

 

This has made Promasidor’s cowbell the first ever brand to have successfully gone through the process of executing this wonderful adventure in the history of Ghana.

 

Cowbell, since May 12 to May 19 has flown the balloon in iconic sites in the country including University of Ghana, Legon; Shai Hills reserve, Royal Senchi hotel, Elmina Castle, Cape Coast Castle, Mole National Park, and Zaina lodge.

The pilot of the hot air balloon, Koen Audenaert, has been in the business for 28 years and brings huge experience with balloon projects in Europe, Asia, the Americas and Australia.

 

He said they have plans to train Ghanaians, who will subsequently fly the hot air balloon in Ghana.

The hot air balloon is an aircraft consisting of a large bag, called an envelope, which contains heated air. Suspended beneath this is a gondola or wicker basket, which carries both passengers and a source of fuel to burn in order to heat up the air in the envelope.

 

The heated air inside the envelope causes the balloon to fly since it has a lower density than the colder air outside the envelope.

The first passenger-carrying hot air balloon was built by the brothers Josef and Etienne Montgolfier in France in 1783. Since then, hot air balloons have been used for transportation and recreation all over the world.

