Pulse Fashion: 10 best hats and fascinators from the Royal Wedding

A fascinator is a headpiece, a style of millinery. Fascinators were originally a type of lightweight knitted head-covering.

A royal wedding is no royal wedding without the gravity-defying hats and fantastical fascinators.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot over the weekend in a ceremony at Windsor Castle. The couple exchanged vows and rings before the Queen and 600 guests at St George's Chapel.

Wearing a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Ms. Markle was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle.

But let’s talk headgear, fascinators. The guests also came in their best looks from head to toe, with most ladies rocking our favorite accessory -- extravagant hats, fascinators, and 'hatinators'!

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 best hats and fascinators from the Royal Wedding.

1. Priyanka Chopra

2. Kitty Spencer

3. Victoria Beckham

4. Amal Clooney

5.Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

6. Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

7. Princess Victoria of Sweden

8. Princess Anne

9. Miriam Gonzalez

10. Queen Elizabeth II