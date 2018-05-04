Russia 2018: Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squad

Jorge Sampaoli has failed to name Mauro Icardi in his 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, despite being Serie A goal king.

The striker, 25, netted a crucial penalty on Sunday to take his league tally to 29 and send Inter Milan to the Champions League.

However, the Inter Milan skipper despite his sensational club form has been overlooked for the biggest showdown in Russia this June.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Boca Juniors ace Cristian Pavon are preferred to him.

Argentina begin their campaign against Iceland in Moscow on June 16. They will also face Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

Below is the full list