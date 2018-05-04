Home | News | Finance: Ghana goes hard on fuel smuggling activities as country lost $200m in 2 years

Finance: Ghana goes hard on fuel smuggling activities as country lost $200m in 2 years

Dan Soko

The National Petroleum Authority reports that Ghana lost 200 million dollars in both 2016 and 2017 as a result of the smuggling of fuel into the country

According to the head of research at the authority, Shiela Abiemo, up to 300,000 metric tonnes of fuel used in the country are not recorded and no taxes paid on them.

The illegal activity which is done through depots mainly in the Greater Accra and the Western regions.

The trend is said to be a syndicate between black marketers and border officials.

Meanwhile the Association of Oil Marketing Companies says the trend is pushing its members out of business as people prefer the smuggled fuel which is cheaper.

The association warns that members will be forced to close down their businesses and lay off workers in the coming days due to declining sales.

According to local news portal in Ghana; Citi Business, the Chief Executive Officer of the Association, Kwaku Agyemang Dua robust measures are needed to curb the trend.

“Last year, we had a press conference and blew off the lid on this illegal smuggling and when we did that, we had a lot of support from the government and somewhere in October, we realized it was working until December when it started again,” he stated.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

