Sports: 8 reasons you should watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in Champions League final

As Spanish giant Real Madrid C.F. takes on English side, Liverpool F.C. on Saturday, May 26, 2018, expectations are high as to who will win the 2018 UEFA Champions League.

The final match is the 63rd season of Europe's premier club football tournament organised by UEFA and the 26th season since the tournament was renamed from the European Champion Clubs' Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

Here are eight reasons you should watch the clash between the Spanish and the European sides:

1. Real Madrid has won the trophy a record 12 times, but faces one of the very successful European club in this season, Liverpool. Liverpool ranks the English side with the highest Champions league trophy having won trophy five times.

2. On May 27, 1981, exactly 31-years ago, Liverpool won the Champions League title for the third time when it defeated Real Madrid 1–0 at the France Parc des Princes stadium in Paris in front of 48,360 fans.

 

3. Eight months after the tournament began in September 2017, Liverpool and Real Madrid survived the clash between 32 teams to play at the finals in front of 70,050 fans at the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kiev, Ukraine.

4. Real Madrid and Liverpool in a combined effort have been responsible for 70 goals from the 12 Champions League games they each played en route to the final of the 63rd season of Champions League.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo has led Real Madrid’s goal digits with 15 out of the 30 goals recorded for the Spanish side in the competition.

 

6. Cristiano Ronaldo is the anchor man for the Real Madrid team and has won awards for his scoring abilities and performance while Mohamed Salah is the pointsman for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah broke the record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season and claimed the league's Golden Boot award. 

7. Mohamed Salah, a right-sided forward has scored ten times in Champions league contributing to Liverpool's 40-goal output.

8. The game has been predicted to be one of the most interesting finals in the history of Champions League with the abilities quality of players in both teams’ kitty.

