Ghanaian Players Abroad: Richard Ofori nominated for goalkeeper of the season in South Africa

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has been nominated for the Premier League Soccer goalkeeper of the season.

The Black Stars current top shot stopper seems to manning the goalpost wherever he goes as he has become a mainstay with his current side Maritzburg United.

Ofori was nominated alongside Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune and Denis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Richard Ofori helped his side to finish as the second best defense in the South Africa Premier Division with the division 23 goals

Richard Ofori has had an illustrious career so far as a goalkeeper on the continent. The stalwart goalkeeper was a standout performer for his former side WA All Stars during 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League.

WA All Stars emerged champions as Ofori was awarded with the best goalkeeper of the year prize.