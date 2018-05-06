Auditors urged to be bold in execution of duties

By Elsie
Appiah-Osei, GNA
Accra, May 21, GNA - Mr Daniel Domelevo, the
Auditor General, has charged auditors to be bold in the execution of their
duties and continuously upgrade their skills to add optimum value to their
various institutions.
He said internal auditors have a primary role
to play to prevent corruption and waste in the public sector and asked them to
build stronger ties with external auditors to achieve sustainable national
development goals.
To this end, internal auditors from several
Commonwealth nations have agreed to embed risk management into their
organisational objectives and processes, while strengthening collaboration with
fellow nations.
Mr Domelovu said this at the end of a five-day
Internal Audit and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) Exchange Learning
Conference, organised by the Commonwealth Secretariat in collaboration with
Ghana’s Internal Audit Agency (IAA), held in Accra from May 14-18.
It was under the theme: “Achieving Sustainable
Development: The value-added role of Internal Audit and Enterprise Risk
Management.”
Mr Ransford Agyei, the Acting Director General
of the IAA, said the ERM was one of Ghana’s main strategies to ensure effective
use of resources, enhanced growth and productivity, transparency,
accountability and value for money in all aspects of governance.
Mr Augustus Cole, the Public Financial
Management Advisor of the Governance and Peace Division, Commonwealth
Secretariat, said addressing the huge challenge of financing the Sustainable
Development Goals could be aided by improving tax administration, efficiency of
government expenditure and addressing corruption.
He, therefore, advised the delegates to focus
on risk management to achieve the broader development goals, network, share
experiences and harness partnership opportunities with fellow participants.
Delegates, at the end of the conference, said
they found the engagement as a useful learning opportunity, especially when
they worked in teams to develop learning outcomes, recommendations, and the
next step.
Mr Whitfield Harris, the Financial Secretary
from Antigua and Barbuda, said the conference had given him “a much fuller
appreciation of the place that the risk management function should occupy in
organisations and the role that Internal Audit may play in implementing an
effective and robust risk management framework.”
He commended the management and facilitation
of the sessions, noting the effective programme design ensured maximum
knowledge transfer in the time allocated.
Mr Zodwa Ngwenya, the Director of the Internal
Audit Office, Kingdom of Eswatini, said: “The conference afforded me an
opportunity to get invaluable ideas for immediate implementation and long-term
strategies on strengthening internal audit and risk management functions for
improvement of governance and public finance management in the Government of
Eswatini.”
The Exchange Learning Conference was in line
with the Commonwealth Secretariat’s commitment to supporting ministries of
finance and other key institutions in member countries to enhance their public
financial management systems.
While several interventions over the years
have sought to address critical issues of transparency, accountability and
service delivery, effective internal audit remains a challenge due to
ineffective coordination of IA functions across government, non-risk-based
audit approaches, and weak follow-up of external audit recommendations.
These challenges have been magnified by the
necessity of implementing National Development Plans and Sustainable
Development Goals in an uncoordinated and unsystematic risk management environment.
The delegates, representing 12 member states
from Commonwealth Africa and the Caribbean, learned about the various internal
audit arrangements and risk management structures in each member state.
They also visited the Ghana Grid Company and
the National Minerals Commission to learn about the challenges and successes of
their ERM implementation journey.
Senior Internal Audit and Finance delegates
from Ghana, Antigua and Barbuda, Botswana, Kingdom of Eswatini (formerly
Swaziland), the Gambia, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Lesotho, Namibia, Nigeria and
Sierra Leone participated.
GNA
