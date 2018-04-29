Inadequate funding for education forces girls to drop out of school

By Yaw
Ansah, GNA
Accra, May 21, GNA - Most girls in the Ashifla
community in the Ga South Municipality
are not enrolled in school as their parents and guardians cannot pay auxiliary
fees, including examination and parent teacher association levies.
As a result of the situation, some of them are
compelled to engage in amorous relationship with young guys in the locality
especially ‘okada motobike’ riders to collect money to pay for these fees.
A number of young girls told the Ghana News
Agency that aside their parents’ inability to pay those auxiliary fees, they
also fail to provide other educational materials including; school uniforms and
writing materials.
At a visit to the Ashifla Metro Assembly
school, the GNA counted four females as against 12 male pupils at the Junior
High School (JHS) Two classroom, while the JHS three class had 15 males and
seven females.
Ms Aku Mensah, a second year pupil disclosed
that some of her girlfriends had dropped out of school due to their inability
to pay the levies.
She explained that majority of the petty
labour task available in the area that could have helped them to raise some
money themselves were tedious and girls could not undertake such tasks.
Mr Errol Ediemi Cudjoe, Assistant Headmaster
of the Ashifla M/A school, said some of them complained about the difficulty in
accessing funds from their parents to pay for educational materials.
“To be truthful, since we came to this school,
the situation so far as enrolment is concerned has even changed. There are
girls in the school now compared to the past years,” he said
Touching on the plight of pupils at the lower
primary, the Assistant Headmaster said some of them solely depended on the free
meal provided by the school.
Mr Edward Baah, School Management Committee Chairman,
appealed to parents to support their children especially girls at school since
they were agents of change and could help break the poverty cycle.
Madam She-Vera Anzagira, Greater Accra
Regional Programme Manager, of ActionAid Ghana called on government to
institute measures to ensure that public education was free, compulsory and of
good quality and that there were no economic barriers to prevent families
sending their girls to school.
She noted that some of the measures must
include; addressing inequality by building progressive and expanded domestic
tax systems, increase the share of the budget allocated to education and
publish a clear breakdown of budget allocations by sub-sector online.
Madam Anzagira added that government needed to
review education plans, budgets and spending to address educational
inequalities as well as support increased analysis of education budgets and
performance by civil society and promote greater accountability.
She said, “ActionAid believes that governments
must ensure that their tax systems are fairer, more progressive and better able
to raise the funds needed to keep the pledges they recently made at the Global
Partnership for Education Financing Conference held in February 2018 and to
ensure that all children – especially girls – are able to fully enjoy their
right to a good quality education”.
GNA
