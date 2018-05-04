MiDA signs Implementing Entity Agreement with Energy Ministry

By Lydia
Kukua Asamoah, GNA
Accra, May 21, GNA - The Millennium
Development Authority (MiDA) on Monday signed an Implementing Entity Agreement
(IEA) with the Ministry of Energy to enable the two entities to continue to
partner in the implementation of the Millennium Compact Projects in Ghana.
Mr Martin Eson-Benjamin, the Chief Executive
Officer of MiDA, appended his signature on behalf of the Authority while Mr
Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, the Minister of Energy, signed for the Ministry,
at a short ceremony in Accra.
It was witnessed by Mr Kenneth James Miller,
the Resident Country Director of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).
The Millennium Compact Project falls under the
498.2 million-dollar Agreement signed between the Ghana and the United States
governments in 2014, which aimed at reducing poverty in Ghana through
sustainable economic growth.
Ghana had decided to focus the Compact funds
on addressing some of her power sector challenges through enhanced private
sector participation in the related energy value chain.
Mr Eson-Benjamin said the signing of the IEA
became necessary due to the merging of the then Ministry of Power and the
former Ministry of Petroleum, which had now become the Ministry of Energy.
He said MiDA had, in October 2016, signed the
IEAs with the then Power and Petroleum ministries but had to amend and update
the annulled Agreement with the change of government.
The CEO of MiDA said the Authority had also
linked up with all the agencies under the Ministry of Energy, which had signed
the IEAs to enable MiDA to disburse funds and commence work on all the projects
specified under the Ghana Power Compact.
“This morning’s ceremony crowns it all and
enables MiDA to benefit directly from the Ministry’s support in the
implementation of these transformational Projects,” he said.
He mentioned some of the projects being
implemented in Ghana under the Power Compact as the ECG Financial and
Operational Turnaround Project, the NEDCo Financial and Operational Turnaround
Project, and the Access Project.
Others are the Regulatory Strengthening and
Capacity Building, the Energy Efficiency and Demand-side Management, and the
Power Generation Sector Improvement projects.
Mr Agyarko, on his part, expressed happiness
about the continuation of the Power Compact Project, describing the signing of
the IEA, an operational agreement, as a milestone that would ensure the smooth
implementation of the compacts.
He expressed the commitment of the sector
Ministry towards supporting the activities of the power compact.
Mr Miller said Ghana had three more years to
access the rest of the fund to implement the Compact detail.
He said much efforts should be put in place to
enable the country to secure the funds to help in the power sector, through
partnering the private sector.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article