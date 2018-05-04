GHACCO calls for resolution of LPG operators strike action

Accra, May 21, GNA - The Ghana Alliance for
Clean Cookstoves and Fuels (GHACCO) has appealed to stakeholders in the energy
sector to find an amicable solution to the strike action embarked on by the
Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA).
The GLiPGOA, on Monday, embarked on a
nationwide strike against government’s proposed cylinder recirculation module,
which the LPG retailers believe would kick them out of business.
The GHACCO made the appeal in a statement
signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mohammed Aminu Lukumanu, and copied
to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.
It called on the National Petroleum Authority,
GLiPGOA, the Ministry of Energy, the Parliamentary Committee on Energy and the
Cylinder Re-Circulation Policy Implementation Committee to intervene to settle
the issues.
The statement said resolving the issues would
help abate any distortions in the distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
for the benefit of consumers.
It recounted the challenges the country went
through during the introduction of LPG as household cooking fuel, about 30
years ago.
“LPG is and remains one of the cleanest fuels
for indoor cooking in Ghana and it is also very effective for reduction of
household air pollution and the negative health consequences of air pollution,
which has been found to account for an estimated 17,000 deaths in Ghana alone
and around four million deaths globally, on annual basis.”
The statement said substantial efforts had
been invested by all stakeholders in getting over 18.2 per cent of Ghanaian
households to adopt LPG for indoor cooking.
“It is the target of the energy sector to step
up LPG use to about 40 per cent of Ghanaian households by 2030. The immediate
benefit of achieving this target is substantial reduction in levels of
household air pollution and its associated ailments and deaths, especially
among our women and children, which must not be ignored for any reason,” the
statement said.
GHACCO believed that the adoption of clean
cookstoves and fuels such as LPG for indoor cooking would significantly help
save the lives of thousands of women and children who suffer from heart and
respiratory related ailments from the air pollution and excessive heat
generated from the use of traditional wood and charcoal stoves and biomass, it
said.
It said the adoption of clean cookstoves and
fuels would mitigate the climate change and environmental effects of
indiscriminate destruction of the forest for firewood and charcoal production,
which contributed to the loss of about three per cent of the forest, annually.
Investment into the development and deployment
of clean cooking technologies and fuels also hold greater prospects for job
creation and income opportunities for the youth and women of the country, the
statement said.
GNA
