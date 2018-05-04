Home | News | GHACCO calls for resolution of LPG operators strike action

GHACCO calls for resolution of LPG operators strike action

Dan Soko

Accra, May 21, GNA - The Ghana Alliance for Clean Cookstoves and Fuels (GHACCO) has appealed to stakeholders in the energy sector to find an amicable solution to the strike action embarked on by the Ghana LPG Operators Association (GLiPGOA).

The GLiPGOA, on Monday, embarked on a nationwide strike against government’s proposed cylinder recirculation module, which the LPG retailers believe would kick them out of business.

The GHACCO made the appeal in a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mohammed Aminu Lukumanu, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

It called on the National Petroleum Authority, GLiPGOA, the Ministry of Energy, the Parliamentary Committee on Energy and the Cylinder Re-Circulation Policy Implementation Committee to intervene to settle the issues.

The statement said resolving the issues would help abate any distortions in the distribution of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the benefit of consumers.

It recounted the challenges the country went through during the introduction of LPG as household cooking fuel, about 30 years ago.

“LPG is and remains one of the cleanest fuels for indoor cooking in Ghana and it is also very effective for reduction of household air pollution and the negative health consequences of air pollution, which has been found to account for an estimated 17,000 deaths in Ghana alone and around four million deaths globally, on annual basis.”

The statement said substantial efforts had been invested by all stakeholders in getting over 18.2 per cent of Ghanaian households to adopt LPG for indoor cooking.

“It is the target of the energy sector to step up LPG use to about 40 per cent of Ghanaian households by 2030. The immediate benefit of achieving this target is substantial reduction in levels of household air pollution and its associated ailments and deaths, especially among our women and children, which must not be ignored for any reason,” the statement said.

GHACCO believed that the adoption of clean cookstoves and fuels such as LPG for indoor cooking would significantly help save the lives of thousands of women and children who suffer from heart and respiratory related ailments from the air pollution and excessive heat generated from the use of traditional wood and charcoal stoves and biomass, it said.     

It said the adoption of clean cookstoves and fuels would mitigate the climate change and environmental effects of indiscriminate destruction of the forest for firewood and charcoal production, which contributed to the loss of about three per cent of the forest, annually.

Investment into the development and deployment of clean cooking technologies and fuels also hold greater prospects for job creation and income opportunities for the youth and women of the country, the statement said.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Committed To Developing Youth Sides Auroras And Royal Oaks

May 21, 2018

Unai Emery Set To Be Appointed New Arsenal manager

May 21, 2018

Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

May 21, 2018

Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

May 21, 2018

Basigi Calls 37 Princesses For World Cup Preparation – Injury Rules Topscorer Adubea Out

May 21, 2018

I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

May 20, 2018

Please His Excellency The President, Don't Do It!

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

FA Cup Victory: Conte Laughs At Last

May 20, 2018

DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!