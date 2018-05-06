Home | News | Driver gets 15 years for robbery

Driver gets 15 years for robbery

Dan Soko

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, May 21, GNA – An Accra Cicuit Court has sentenced a driver, Abdul Rashid Zuberu to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing an Ipad worth GH¢350.00 at knife point, belonging one Maame Esi Arban.

Abdul Rashid pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on his own plea.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh in sentencing said it took into consideration the fact that the accused is a first time offender, his readiness at pleading guilty.

Earlier, the prosecution, Chief Inspector Victor Dosso told the court that the complainant is a Human Resource Manager staying at lakeside Community whilst the convict is a driver staying at Nsuano Nikanika.

He said Abdul Rashid also engages in labourer work sometimes.

He said on May 4, Abdul Rashid who had worked in the complainant’s house went there holding a kitchen knife with two of his friends with one wielding a cutlass.

The prosecution said they threatened the house help in the house and succeeded in taking the ipad.

Abdul Rashid was later arrested where he admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement to the Police.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Stephen Appiah Salutes Black Stars Newbie Emmanuel Boateng

May 21, 2018

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Hearts of Oak Announce WAFA Clash Moved To Thursday In Kumasi

May 21, 2018

Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Committed To Developing Youth Sides Auroras And Royal Oaks

May 21, 2018

Unai Emery Set To Be Appointed New Arsenal manager

May 21, 2018

Transfers In The Second Window Of Zylofon Cash Premier League

May 21, 2018

Fabin's Tactics Would Yield Results – Amos Frimpong

May 21, 2018

Basigi Calls 37 Princesses For World Cup Preparation – Injury Rules Topscorer Adubea Out

May 21, 2018

I’ll Lead Eleven Wonders To Top Four Finish — Coach Adepa

May 21, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president

May 20, 2018

Please His Excellency The President, Don't Do It!

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

FA Cup Victory: Conte Laughs At Last

May 20, 2018

DVLA Prioritises Customer Care

May 20, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!