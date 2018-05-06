Driver gets 15 years for robbery

By Hafsa
Obeng, GNA
Accra, May 21, GNA – An Accra Cicuit Court has
sentenced a driver, Abdul Rashid Zuberu to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour
for stealing an Ipad worth GH¢350.00 at knife point, belonging one Maame Esi
Arban.
Abdul Rashid pleaded guilty to the charges and
was sentenced on his own plea.
The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh
in sentencing said it took into consideration the fact that the accused is a
first time offender, his readiness at pleading guilty.
Earlier, the prosecution, Chief Inspector
Victor Dosso told the court that the complainant is a Human Resource Manager
staying at lakeside Community whilst the convict is a driver staying at Nsuano
Nikanika.
He said Abdul Rashid also engages in labourer
work sometimes.
He said on May 4, Abdul Rashid who had worked
in the complainant’s house went there holding a kitchen knife with two of his
friends with one wielding a cutlass.
The prosecution said they threatened the house
help in the house and succeeded in taking the ipad.
Abdul Rashid was later arrested where he
admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement to the Police.
GNA
