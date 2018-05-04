Court remands policeman for fraud

By Gifty
Amofa, GNA
Accra, May 21, GNA - An Accra circuit court
has remanded General Lance Corporal for allegedly defrauding an auditor and an
accountant under the pretext of securing them plots of land.
Gabriel Teye Nartey pleaded not guilty and is
to re-appear on June 4.
Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong told the
Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that the prosecution witnesses;
Samuel Lincoln Terkper, auditor and Patrick Amoako, accountant, are residents
of Tabora and Agbogba respectively in the Greater Accra region.
Nartey is a Police officer, stationed at the
Dansoman Motor Traffic and Transport Department also in Accra.
The Prosecution said between March and April,
2017, Terpker met Nartey at Adenta and introduced himself as a policeman who
deals in plots of land.
Terkper expressed interest and Nartey sold a
piece of land to him at GH¢28,000.00.
Amoako was also introduced to Nartey and later
he also bought a plot of land at GH¢35,000.00 and gave a cashdown of
GH¢20,000.00, in addition to a Peugeot saloon car valued GH¢15,000.00 for the
payment.
The Prosecution said after taking the money,
Nartey failed to produce them with the papers covering the lands and went into
hiding.
Terkper and Amoako visited the said lands but
were shocked to know that the lands do not belong to Nartey.
Terkper, who made checks with the Land
Commission, discovered that the said land belonged to one Pearl Aku Atiemo.
On May 16, this year, the two went to the
Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters to lodge a formal complaint and
Nartey was arrested.
Chief Inspector Oppong said, Nartey admitted
the offence in his caution statement and added that he had also bought it from
one he only named as Eric and Akpor Mensah but could not produce documents to
prove his case neither was he able to lead police to them.
GNA
