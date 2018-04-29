Two arraigned for possessing firearms

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, May 21, GNA – Two persons were on Monday put before an Accra Circuit Court for conspiracy to commit crime and possessing firearms.

Zakari Awal, 32 year old scrap dealer, and Akimu Imoro, 29, spare parts dealer were said to have conspired and had in their possession one BRUNI MOD. 92 Italian made foreign pistol without authority.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded to reappear on June 5.

The facts of the case as presented by Police Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo was that the complainants are Policemen stationed at Regional Police Headquarters, Accra.

He said Zakari resides at Agbogboloshie, Accra and Akimu is a spare parts dealer who stays at Dansoman, Accra.

He said on May 12, the Regional Police Command received information to the effect that two young men were offering a foreign pistol for sale at Sikkens Agbogboloshie so plain clothes Policemen were dispatched to the scene and contacted Zakari who assured them of getting one for them.

At about 30 minutes later Zakari brought a black small plastic box containing the foreign pistol. Police lured him to Abbosey Okai Zongo for the payment for the pistol where he was arrested.

During interrogations he mentioned Akimu as the one who gave the pistol to him to sell. Zakari led Police to his shop at Sikkens, Agbogboloshie and pointed out Akimu who was also arrested.

In their investigations cautioned statement they admitted the offence.

GNA