Two arraigned for possessing firearms

By Hafsa
Obeng, GNA
Accra, May 21, GNA – Two persons were on
Monday put before an Accra Circuit Court for conspiracy to commit crime and
possessing firearms.
Zakari Awal, 32 year old scrap dealer, and
Akimu Imoro, 29, spare parts dealer were said to have conspired and had in
their possession one BRUNI MOD. 92 Italian made foreign pistol without
authority.
They both pleaded not guilty to the charges and
were remanded to reappear on June 5.
The facts of the case as presented by Police
Chief Inspector Victor Dosoo was that the complainants are Policemen stationed
at Regional Police Headquarters, Accra.
He said Zakari resides at Agbogboloshie, Accra
and Akimu is a spare parts dealer who stays at Dansoman, Accra.
He said on May 12, the Regional Police Command
received information to the effect that two young men were offering a foreign
pistol for sale at Sikkens Agbogboloshie so plain clothes Policemen were
dispatched to the scene and contacted Zakari who assured them of getting one
for them.
At about 30 minutes later Zakari brought a
black small plastic box containing the foreign pistol. Police lured him to
Abbosey Okai Zongo for the payment for the pistol where he was arrested.
During interrogations he mentioned Akimu as
the one who gave the pistol to him to sell. Zakari led Police to his shop at
Sikkens, Agbogboloshie and pointed out Akimu who was also arrested.
In their investigations cautioned statement
they admitted the offence.
GNA
